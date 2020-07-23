109 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Parkway, CA

Apartment List
Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Cordova
6500 47th Street
6500 47th Street, Parkway, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
810 sqft
Welcome to Rosedown Apartments! We offer spacious 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes! We are minutes away from downtown Sacramento, shopping, fine dining, and Hwy 99. Rosedown Apartments are designed with you in mind.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Cordova
5200 37th Ave
5200 37th Avenue, Lemon Hill, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1040 sqft
2 Bed/1 Bath House For Rent on Shared Lot - 2 bedroom/1 bath with a Large Family Room - Front House for Rent, New Carpet Throughout, Fresh Interior Paint, Central HVAC, Washer,Dryer Hookups, 1 Car Garage, Close to Shopping.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Parkway
4108 Weymouth Ln
4108 Weymouth Lane, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1323 sqft
2 Bed 2.5 Bath Condo - Newer Carpet and Fresh Paint! - Cozy 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, 2 Story Condo. Fresh paint and newer carpet throughout!! Both bedrooms are located upstairs and each bedroom has a full bathroom attached.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
6504 23rd Street
6504 23rd Street, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
Cute South Sacramento 2bd/1ba Cottage House - This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home is located in Sacramento near 24th Street & Hogan Drive.
Last updated July 23 at 06:13 AM
12 Units Available
Pocket
Broadleaf Apartments
40 Park City Ct, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1103 sqft
Elegant community with stunning views of Downtown Sacramento. On-site amenities include resident clubhouse, fitness center, and resort-like pool and hot tub. Nine-foot ceilings and in-home washers and dryers.
Last updated July 23 at 06:01 AM
13 Units Available
Land Park
ONYX Midtown Apartments
1818 X Street, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
1036 sqft
Located in the Tower District along Sacramento's Broadway Corridor, ONYX is a smoke free community nestled between the hustle of Midtown and the leafy Land Park & Curtis Park neighborhoods.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
31 Units Available
East Sacramento
GIO Apartments
3675 T St, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,648
1045 sqft
1 MONTH FREE RENT WITH A 12-MONTH LEASE*In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
8 Units Available
South Rosemont
Monte Bello Apartments
4001 S Watt Ave, Rosemont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
890 sqft
Monte Bello Apartments in Sacramento feature beautifully manicured grounds boasting ample open areas and picnic tables.
Last updated July 23 at 06:22 AM
42 Units Available
College-Glen
Rivercrest Apartments
7928 La Riviera Dr, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
964 sqft
Rivercrest Apartments for rent in Sacramento, CA offers one, two and three bedroom apartments with a variety of over-sized restyled and standard interiors and amenities that meet a wide variety of tastes and needs.
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
5 Units Available
Valley Hi - North Laguna
The Landing at College Square
7640 West Stockton Boulevard, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,891
1061 sqft
Live well and choose The Landing at College Square in Sacramento, CA, as your new home. Ideally located only minutes away from downtown, The Landing at College Square Apartments blends style with comfort for an unmatched living experience.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
10 Units Available
Vasari
8163 Sheldon Road, Elk Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1072 sqft
Designer apartments with vinyl plank flooring, high ceilings and large kitchens. Yoga studio and bocce ball court for active residents. In Elk Grove just off Hwy 99.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
2 Units Available
Midtown
16 Powerhouse
1606 P Street, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,030
1188 sqft
A luxurious community with modern updates throughout. Each apartment features an open floor plan, Bosch stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Large bedrooms. On-site lounge area, fire pit, and pet washing station.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
2 Units Available
Sierra Oaks
The Retro
2500 Fair Oaks Blvd, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
745 sqft
Welcome to The Retro Apartments located in the heart of Sacramento. We offer studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom one-bath apartments. We currently have two sparkling pools and four laundry rooms on site.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
1 Unit Available
Pocket
Ashford Park
132 Fountain Oaks Cir, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1016 sqft
Many amenities for active residents, including a pool and spa, basketball and tennis courts, a fitness center and a volleyball area. Spacious units with vaulted ceilings. Near Matsuyama Elementary.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
8 Units Available
Laguna West
Castellino at Laguna West
3300 Renwick Ave, Elk Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
967 sqft
You'll love all that you experience at Castellino at Laguna West Apartments. Enjoy spacious floor plans, luxury amenities, a pet-friendly community, and so much more. We offer upscale one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Elk Grove, CA.
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
6 Units Available
Greenhaven
Vue at the Lake
407 Florin Rd, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
900 sqft
Bright apartments right on Lake Greenhaven. Recently renovated with granite counters and big windows. European cabinetry. Complex has swimming pool, tennis court, and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
7 Units Available
Greenhaven
Sixty58 Townhomes
6058 Riverside Dr, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1135 sqft
Prime location on Riverside Boulevard just 10 minutes from downtown Sacramento and close to freeway. Community has a tennis court, pool and 24-hour gym. Units feature walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
17 Units Available
Alhambra Triangle
LINQ Midtown
3111 S St, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1139 sqft
Luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in the heart of midtown close to shopping and dining. Units feature high-end finishes, open spaces and lots of natural light.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
12 Units Available
Laguna West
Siena Villas
9130 Nolan St, Elk Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
967 sqft
Just moments from Bartholomew Park, Harbour Cove Shopping Center and Interstate 5, this gated community has a fitness center, covered parking and pool. Apartments are pet-friendly and offer fireplaces, large closets and private decks/balconies.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
5 Units Available
Campus Commons
La Provence
230 Cadillac Dr, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
963 sqft
Convenient location on Fair Oaks Boulevard near downtown Sacramento. Interior upgrades include stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, granite countertops and hardwood flooring. Free community bikes.
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
3 Units Available
Midtown
The Elan
2501 H Street, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
735 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Elan in Sacramento. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
2 Units Available
College-Glen
Huntington Apartments
3225 Julliard Dr, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
980 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Huntington Apartments in Sacramento. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
5 Units Available
Pocket
Rush River
7556 Rush River Dr, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,892
950 sqft
Rush River wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Last updated July 23 at 06:40 AM
9 Units Available
Midtown
Q19 Apartments
1907 Q Street, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1064 sqft
Urban living in the heart of Midtown Sacramento. Units with 10-foot windows, Smart home features, and large factory-style windows. Close to the State Capitol and Crocker Art Museum.
What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom apartments in Parkway, CA

2 bedroom apartments in Parkway are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the 2 bedroom apartments you tour to determine what works best for your needs.

Look for 2 bedroom apartments in Parkway near public transportation or ample parking, green space, dining, and entertainment. Whatever your lifestyle, make sure the 2 bedroom apartments on your search align with the amenities that enhance your quality of life.

You may be able to score a deal on 2 bedroom apartments in Parkway that offer a less desirable layout. One bedroom may serve as the master with its own bathroom, with the other being smaller and with a shared common bathroom.

Outdoor space is also a factor when looking for 2 bedroom apartments. Ask about shared rooftop terraces, private balconies, and garden space to enjoy some fresh air and sunny days.

