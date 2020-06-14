6500 47th Street

Amenities

Welcome to Rosedown Apartments! We offer spacious 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes! We are minutes away from downtown Sacramento, shopping, fine dining, and Hwy 99. Rosedown Apartments are designed with you in mind. Total RENT includes ~ water, sewer, and garbage. App Fee: $35.00 per adult. We allow pets under 35lbs pet deposit is $250.00 with a pet rent of $15-25.00 per month.

Amenities: Laundry room, Pool, Playground, BBQ, Pets OK, Floors: Vinyl Plank Floors, Pool Cleaning.

Utilities: Sewer, Water, Trash.

Parking: 1 assigned parking space

Licensed by the California Department of Real Estate #01856672

