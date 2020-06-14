All apartments in Parkway
6500 47th Street

6500 47th Street · (201) 845-7300
Location

6500 47th Street, Parkway, CA 95823
Cordova

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
Welcome to Rosedown Apartments! We offer spacious 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes! We are minutes away from downtown Sacramento, shopping, fine dining, and Hwy 99. Rosedown Apartments are designed with you in mind. Total RENT includes ~ water, sewer, and garbage. App Fee: $35.00 per adult. We allow pets under 35lbs pet deposit is $250.00 with a pet rent of $15-25.00 per month.
We allow pets under 35lbs pet deposit is $250.00 with a pet rent of $15-25.00 per month.

Amenities: Laundry room, Pool, Playground, BBQ, Pets OK, Floors: Vinyl Plank Floors, Pool Cleaning.
Utilities: Sewer, Water, Trash.
Parking: 1 assigned parking space
Licensed by the California Department of Real Estate #01856672
https://coastlinerea.com/apartment-rent-details.aspx?id=2428

IT490612 - IT49CO2428

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6500 47th Street have any available units?
6500 47th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkway, CA.
What amenities does 6500 47th Street have?
Some of 6500 47th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6500 47th Street currently offering any rent specials?
6500 47th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6500 47th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6500 47th Street is pet friendly.
Does 6500 47th Street offer parking?
Yes, 6500 47th Street does offer parking.
Does 6500 47th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6500 47th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6500 47th Street have a pool?
Yes, 6500 47th Street has a pool.
Does 6500 47th Street have accessible units?
No, 6500 47th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6500 47th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6500 47th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6500 47th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6500 47th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
