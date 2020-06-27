All apartments in Paramount
Find more places like 7114 Treves Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paramount, CA
/
7114 Treves Drive
Last updated July 7 2019 at 4:14 PM

7114 Treves Drive

7114 Treves Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Paramount
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

7114 Treves Drive, Paramount, CA 90723
Paramount

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Proud to present this well maintained one story single family residence, Built in 1955 and owned by the same Family for the last 64 years. Featuring 4 bedrooms (currently 3 bedrooms), one full bathroom and one 3/4 bath. Dining area adjacent to kitchen. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout, with the exception of two bedrooms with carpet over hardwood. Extra large Family room is an addition with permit has laminate flooring, custom shutters, built in storage cabinets. Backyard with grassy area, and flower beds for gardening.
Proud to present this well maintained one story single family residence, Built in 1955 and owned by the same Family for the last 64 years. Featuring 4 bedrooms (currently 3 bedrooms), one full bathroom and one 3/4 bath. Dining area adjacent to kitchen. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout, with the exception of two bedrooms with carpet over hardwood. Extra large Family room is an addition with permit has laminate flooring, custom shutters, built in storage cabinets. Backyard with grassy area, and flower beds for gardening.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7114 Treves Drive have any available units?
7114 Treves Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paramount, CA.
How much is rent in Paramount, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Paramount Rent Report.
What amenities does 7114 Treves Drive have?
Some of 7114 Treves Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7114 Treves Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7114 Treves Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7114 Treves Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7114 Treves Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7114 Treves Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7114 Treves Drive offers parking.
Does 7114 Treves Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7114 Treves Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7114 Treves Drive have a pool?
No, 7114 Treves Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7114 Treves Drive have accessible units?
No, 7114 Treves Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7114 Treves Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7114 Treves Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Enclave
13801 Paramount Blvd
Paramount, CA 90723

Similar Pages

Paramount 1 BedroomsParamount 2 Bedrooms
Paramount 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsParamount Apartments with Pool
Paramount Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CA
Rancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAClaremont, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles