3913 Via Cardelina

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Valmonte 5 bedroom Beauty - Beautifully remodeled 5 bedroom 3 bath home in Valmonte section of Palos Verdes Estates on a Quiet tree lined street. Home features 3 bedrooms 2 baths upstairs including a master suite. Downstairs has two bedrooms and one bath plus hugh family room and laundry room. Completely remodeled kitchen opens onto large dining space which is separate from the attached living room. Living room and downstairs family rooms feature fireplaces and large sliding doors that open up onto expansive wooden deck upstairs and large patio area downstairs. Nice size private back yard. Two car attache garage opens onto driveway with brand new pavers.



To schedule an appointment please call (310) 529-6456



(RLNE4789015)