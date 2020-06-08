3913 Via Cardelina, Palos Verdes Estates, CA 90274 Palos Verdes Estates
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Valmonte 5 bedroom Beauty - Beautifully remodeled 5 bedroom 3 bath home in Valmonte section of Palos Verdes Estates on a Quiet tree lined street. Home features 3 bedrooms 2 baths upstairs including a master suite. Downstairs has two bedrooms and one bath plus hugh family room and laundry room. Completely remodeled kitchen opens onto large dining space which is separate from the attached living room. Living room and downstairs family rooms feature fireplaces and large sliding doors that open up onto expansive wooden deck upstairs and large patio area downstairs. Nice size private back yard. Two car attache garage opens onto driveway with brand new pavers.
To schedule an appointment please call (310) 529-6456
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
