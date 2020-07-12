/
downtown north
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:41 PM
130 Apartments for rent in Downtown North, Palo Alto, CA
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
8 Units Available
Mia
535 Everett Ave, Palo Alto, CA
Studio
$2,499
525 sqft
Mia Live Vibrantly, at the center of it all with Mia Palo Alto. With our finger-on-the-pulse, Mia provides an uncomplicated urban living. Check out our brother property, The Marc, also centrally located in Palo Alto at 501 Forest Ave.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
5 Units Available
Hawthorne Apartment Homes
325 Hawthorne Ave, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,795
455 sqft
Situated in the heart of Palo Alto, this complex is just a mile from Stanford. Amenities in this complex include an on-site laundry room, assigned parking and plenty of storage.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
539 Lytton Avenue
539 Lytton Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1152 sqft
Completely Remodeled 2 Bed 2 Bath Downtown Palo Alto 1 Block to University - This upstairs downtown Palo Alto apartment features over 1100 square feet of living space in a quiet four-unit building. One of the best locations in downtown Palo Alto.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
101 Alma ST 405
101 Alma Street, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1662 sqft
Fabulous condominium home with serene park-like views in prime Downtown Palo Alto. Spacious, open floor plan boasts generous Living, Family and Dining areas. Two master bedrooms plus third bedroom (or office) and full hall bathroom.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
430 Webster Street
430 Webster Street, Palo Alto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,995
LUXURIOUS 2-Level Condo AMAZING DOWNTOWN LOCATION - Property Id: 136543 AMAZING LOCATION IN THE HEART OF Downtown Palo Alto, 1/2 block from University Ave in downtown! Luxurious Condominium Building * 4 Bedrooms * 3 Bathrooms * ~1800 square feet *
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
250 Hawthorne AVE
250 Hawthorne Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
726 sqft
This rarely available perfectly located two-bedroom apartment has it all: an attached one-car garage with an additional dedicated space, communal patio, common laundry facilities off of the garage and lovely hardwood floors.
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
355 Webster Street
355 Webster Street, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
975 sqft
Charming two-bedroom, one bath apartment located off of Lytton Avenue and University Avenue. It is on the top floor and a corner unit. This property is roughly 950 sq. ft. Offers coin-operated washer/dryer in the complex.
Results within 1 mile of Downtown North
Last updated July 12 at 04:36pm
13 Units Available
Six50 Live
650 Live Oak Avenue, Menlo Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,630
591 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$7,730
1582 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$9,115
1743 sqft
Welcome Home to Six50Live! DOWNTOWN LUXURY LIVING With premium finishes and well-designed living spaces, every residence at Six50Live delivers unparalleled luxury and comfort to compliment your active life.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
Contact for Availability
The Marc Palo Alto
501 Forest Ave, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This prestigious downtown community is located near popular University Avenue, restaurants, shopping, and vibrant nightlife.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1337 Lincoln Ave
1337 Lincoln Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
5 Bedrooms
$18,000
2901 sqft
Luxury home with serene setting in Palo Alto - This home features a majestic redwood setting of luxury living in the beautiful Crescent Park Neighborhood. 5 Bedrooms 4.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
813 Melville Avenue
813 Melville Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,995
2044 sqft
Beautiful Spacious Home for Rent in Palo Alto - Managed by Gibson Portfolio Management DRE#02071565 Picture perfect inside and out! Enjoy the modern look of this beautiful home and the unique landscaping surrounding it, located in a peaceful and
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
651 Forest Avenue
651 Forest Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,495
1200 sqft
Spacious Two Level, Two Bedroom Condo - This spacious two level condo has a private backyard, balcony off of the master bedroom and community pool! Recently updated kitchen, beautiful hardwood floors and underground parking garage with direct access
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
101 O'Connor ST
101 O'connor Street, Menlo Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,850
1180 sqft
Lovely, private gardens surround this charming 3 bedroom, 1 bath retreat in the coveted Willows neighborhood. The traditional front porch is host to potted plants and provides a welcome entrance to the living/dining room--the heart of the home.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1918 Menalto Avenue
1918 Menalto Avenue, Menlo Park, CA
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$7,400
3000 sqft
House Available 08/01/20 Stunning totally renovated multi-level 3000 sq.ft family home on an 8500 sq.ft lot. Sunny open floor plan with lots of windows overlooking landscaped grounds.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1048 Marcussen Drive
1048 Marcussen Drive, Menlo Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,995
Lovely 4 Bedroom Duplex Close to Downtown Menlo - Located on quiet tree lined street. Close distance to downtown Santa Cruz Ave w/ shops, restaurants and more... Back unit w/ 2 dedicated parking spots.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
4 Units Available
1127 High St
1127 High Street, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
3 Bedrooms
$6,250
Our home is located in a quiet and convenience neighborhood. The home is well equipped with sturdy furniture and standard daily supplies.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
823 College Avenue
823 College Avenue, Menlo Park, CA
5 Bedrooms
$12,000
4000 sqft
Luxury Living Near Downtown Menlo Park - Available now for a 4-5 month lease. This beautiful home offers the comfort of modern finishes and spacious interiors.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1180 Forest Ave
1180 Forest Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
3092 sqft
4 Bedroom Luxury Home with Extra Room - Downstairs "office" can also function as fourth bedroom! This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for a beautiful two-story home in the highly desirable Crescent Park neighborhood.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
833 Live Oak AVE 6
833 Live Oak Ave, Menlo Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
3602 sqft
8 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 833 Live Oak AVE 6 in Menlo Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
325 Channing Avenue #314
325 Channing Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
1552 sqft
2br/2ba Unit Located in the Desirable Woodmark - Located in the University South neighborhood in Downtown Palo Alto, this 2br/2ba home could be yours! This beautiful 2-story property is located in the heart of downtown Palo Alto, 10 minutes away
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
960 Hutchinson Ave
960 Hutchinson Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
- Charming single family home in Palo Alto 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom Fully furnished Master bedroom with queen size bed 2nd bedroom with twin size bunk bed plus desk Cozy living room Eat in Kitchen with all updated appliances Washer and dryer
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
165 E. OKEEFE STREET #4
165 East O'keefe Street, East Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1182 sqft
Menlo Park Border Townhome Available For Rent! - Well maintained 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome with Menlo Park mailing address & inside laundry! Washer and dryer provided without warranty.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
500 Fulton Street #202
500 Fulton Street, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,150
1111 sqft
500 Fulton Street #202 Available 07/20/20 2Bed/1.5 Bath Condo in the highly desired Crescent Park neighborhood – Palo Alto - $4,150/mo - Contemporary condominium in the highly desired Crescent Park neighborhood – Palo Alto.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
555 Byron ST 303
555 Byron Street, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,750
2067 sqft
One of the gems of The Hamilton! The large, sunlit living/dining room overlooks the treetops of Palo Alto, providing a refuge for visiting with friends or for quieter moments. Two master suites, at separate ends of the condo, afford maximum privacy.
