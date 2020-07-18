All apartments in Palo Alto
Last updated July 17 2020 at 12:40 PM

765 San Antonio Road

765 San Antonio Road · (650) 469-8883
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

765 San Antonio Road, Palo Alto, CA 94303
Charleston Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit APT 80 · Avail. now

$3,950

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1212 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Beautiful 3-bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the sought after Green House community of Palo Alto. Top floor unit with extra light and privacy. Beautiful hard surface flooring and carpeted bedrooms. New Ceiling fans and LED lighting fixtures. Galley style kitchen. In-unit washer/dryer, Private balcony with storage closet looking out to Mature trees and lawns. One car extra deep garage. Plus guest parking directly across from the unit. Close to Top Palo Alto schools, 101, shopping, Facebook, etc. Community complex offers a swimming pool, Cabana, lush mature landscaping in a park-like setting.

Features:

- 3 bedrooms
- 2 bathrooms
- 1,212 Square Feet
- Top-floor unit
- Large and spacious Livingroom/Dining Room
- Additional "breakfast area"
- Hard surface flooring throughout
- Carpets in bedrooms
- New ceiling and LED light fixtures
- Private balcony with additional storage closet space
- In-unit Washer and Dryer
- Extra deep 1-car garage space with visitor parking
- Galley Style Kitchen
- Excellent Schools:
Elementary School: Fairmeadow Elementary
Elementary School District: Palo Alto Unified
Middle School: Jane Lathrop Stanford Middle
High School: Henry M. Gunn High
High School District: Palo Alto Unified

Rent: $3,950
Security Deposit: $3,000
Utilities Included: Water, Garbage, and HOT WATER
Pets: Negotiable

TO APPLY ONLINE: lpmsiliconvalley.com

Contact Info:
To schedule a showing or for more information contact:

Mark Bush, Realtor
CalBRE #01168594
mark @ baylpg.com
510.303.9550

NOTE: Although the information about this property contained herein is considered to be from reliable sources, any prospective tenants should always do their own physical inspection of the property prior to entering any agreements for lease or rent.

NOTE: Move-in/Move-out fees/deposit and restrictions as required by this community HOA. Such fees are the sole responsibility of the tenant. It is up to the future tenant to check with the HOA for details about any applicable fees/deposits and restrictions that may apply.

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,950, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $3,000, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 765 San Antonio Road have any available units?
765 San Antonio Road has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palo Alto, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palo Alto Rent Report.
What amenities does 765 San Antonio Road have?
Some of 765 San Antonio Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 765 San Antonio Road currently offering any rent specials?
765 San Antonio Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 765 San Antonio Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 765 San Antonio Road is pet friendly.
Does 765 San Antonio Road offer parking?
Yes, 765 San Antonio Road offers parking.
Does 765 San Antonio Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 765 San Antonio Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 765 San Antonio Road have a pool?
Yes, 765 San Antonio Road has a pool.
Does 765 San Antonio Road have accessible units?
No, 765 San Antonio Road does not have accessible units.
Does 765 San Antonio Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 765 San Antonio Road does not have units with dishwashers.
