Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:23 AM

6734 Brion Ct

6734 Brion Court · (661) 945-1175
Location

6734 Brion Court, Palmdale, CA 93552

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2443 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Enjoy a home that has all of the custom amenities that makes a tenant feel like a home owner. This single story 3/4 bedroom, corner lot home has it all. The first being Solar Electricity. The current owner pays $10-$12 per month with one occupant. The 3 car tandem garage sports a barn style garage door. The front and back yard are beautifully landscaped. The formal living room and family room share a dual sided fireplace, with each side sporting a different stone on the fireplace. There is wood flooring throughout the home. The only carpet being in the bedrooms. The kitchen has pull out trays in the cabinets. The stainless steel stove and dishwasher is included in the lease. There is a nice back splash in kitchen. The kitchen island can accommodate three bar stools. The family room sports complete surround sound. The Master Bedroom has a custom walk in shower, as well as a Large Garden Tub. Master Bedroom is located on the opposite side of the house from the other bedrooms.

There is an office that can easily be converted to a 4th bedroom with a stand alone closet. There is a half bath near the laundry room for guest. The third bath is a full bath with beautiful tile in the tub / shower. The owner had crown molding installed throughout. The backyard has a nice covered patio, as well as a built in gas barbecue that is included in the lease. To assist in the extremely low electric bills, there is also s swamp cooler in Formal Dining Room. There are three separate custom garden planters for your vegetables. Also included in this lease is a shed for extra storage. The back yard is completely fenced with both a block wall and vinyl fencing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6734 Brion Ct have any available units?
6734 Brion Ct has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palmdale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palmdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6734 Brion Ct have?
Some of 6734 Brion Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6734 Brion Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6734 Brion Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6734 Brion Ct pet-friendly?
No, 6734 Brion Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palmdale.
Does 6734 Brion Ct offer parking?
Yes, 6734 Brion Ct does offer parking.
Does 6734 Brion Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6734 Brion Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6734 Brion Ct have a pool?
No, 6734 Brion Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6734 Brion Ct have accessible units?
No, 6734 Brion Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6734 Brion Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6734 Brion Ct has units with dishwashers.
