6734 Brion Ct

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Enjoy a home that has all of the custom amenities that makes a tenant feel like a home owner. This single story 3/4 bedroom, corner lot home has it all. The first being Solar Electricity. The current owner pays $10-$12 per month with one occupant. The 3 car tandem garage sports a barn style garage door. The front and back yard are beautifully landscaped. The formal living room and family room share a dual sided fireplace, with each side sporting a different stone on the fireplace. There is wood flooring throughout the home. The only carpet being in the bedrooms. The kitchen has pull out trays in the cabinets. The stainless steel stove and dishwasher is included in the lease. There is a nice back splash in kitchen. The kitchen island can accommodate three bar stools. The family room sports complete surround sound. The Master Bedroom has a custom walk in shower, as well as a Large Garden Tub. Master Bedroom is located on the opposite side of the house from the other bedrooms.



There is an office that can easily be converted to a 4th bedroom with a stand alone closet. There is a half bath near the laundry room for guest. The third bath is a full bath with beautiful tile in the tub / shower. The owner had crown molding installed throughout. The backyard has a nice covered patio, as well as a built in gas barbecue that is included in the lease. To assist in the extremely low electric bills, there is also s swamp cooler in Formal Dining Room. There are three separate custom garden planters for your vegetables. Also included in this lease is a shed for extra storage. The back yard is completely fenced with both a block wall and vinyl fencing.