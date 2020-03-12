5207 Moonraker Road

Amenities

Check out this beautiful home located in East Palmdale. Formal living/dining room combo, upgraded kitchen with casual dining area open to family room with fireplace. Bonus room and full bath downstairs. 4 bedrooms upstairs including large master suite with walk-in closets and upgraded master bath. Large park like back yard with fountain and covered patio for great entertaining space. Two car attached garage with opener, laundry hook ups in garage, solar panels, low maintenance landscaping.



Small pets allowed.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,400, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

