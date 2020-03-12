All apartments in Palmdale
Find more places like 5207 Moonraker Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palmdale, CA
/
5207 Moonraker Road
Last updated May 19 2020 at 6:58 PM

5207 Moonraker Road

5207 Moonraker Road · (661) 349-4999
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Palmdale
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5207 Moonraker Road, Palmdale, CA 93552

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1982 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Check out this beautiful home located in East Palmdale. Formal living/dining room combo, upgraded kitchen with casual dining area open to family room with fireplace. Bonus room and full bath downstairs. 4 bedrooms upstairs including large master suite with walk-in closets and upgraded master bath. Large park like back yard with fountain and covered patio for great entertaining space. Two car attached garage with opener, laundry hook ups in garage, solar panels, low maintenance landscaping.

Small pets allowed.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,400, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5207 Moonraker Road have any available units?
5207 Moonraker Road has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palmdale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palmdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5207 Moonraker Road have?
Some of 5207 Moonraker Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5207 Moonraker Road currently offering any rent specials?
5207 Moonraker Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5207 Moonraker Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5207 Moonraker Road is pet friendly.
Does 5207 Moonraker Road offer parking?
Yes, 5207 Moonraker Road does offer parking.
Does 5207 Moonraker Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5207 Moonraker Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5207 Moonraker Road have a pool?
No, 5207 Moonraker Road does not have a pool.
Does 5207 Moonraker Road have accessible units?
No, 5207 Moonraker Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5207 Moonraker Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5207 Moonraker Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5207 Moonraker Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Arches at Regional Center West
570 Knollview Ct
Palmdale, CA 93551
Palm Chaparral
38441 5th St W
Palmdale, CA 93551

Similar Pages

Palmdale 2 BedroomsPalmdale Apartments with Balcony
Palmdale Apartments with ParkingPalmdale Apartments with Pool
Palmdale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Burbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAPlacentia, CAVictorville, CAInglewood, CASan Bernardino, CA
Glendora, CAFontana, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CACulver City, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity