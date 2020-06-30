All apartments in Palmdale
41910 Cabo Court

Location

41910 Cabo Court, Palmdale, CA 93551

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,799

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3263 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Stunning West Palmdale Estate Home w/ In-ground Pool & Spa. Property is the true definition of luxury!!! 4 oversized bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, + bonus room (possible 5'th bedroom), + upstairs loft. New carpet and paint throughout. Hardwood and tile flooring downstairs. Elegant formal dining room. Formal living room and family room. Dual staircases leading to upstairs bedroom and spacious loft. Recessed lighting throughout. Master bathroom has tile flooring, jacuzzi spa jet tub, and walk-in closets. Entertainers backyard w/ covered patio, water fountains, in-ground pool and spa, and additional yard space (approx. 14,000 sq. ft. lot). 4 car garage w/ pull through access to rear yard. Located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac. Central air and heat + swamp cooler (for reduced utility bills).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41910 Cabo Court have any available units?
41910 Cabo Court has a unit available for $2,799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palmdale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palmdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 41910 Cabo Court have?
Some of 41910 Cabo Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41910 Cabo Court currently offering any rent specials?
41910 Cabo Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41910 Cabo Court pet-friendly?
No, 41910 Cabo Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palmdale.
Does 41910 Cabo Court offer parking?
Yes, 41910 Cabo Court offers parking.
Does 41910 Cabo Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41910 Cabo Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41910 Cabo Court have a pool?
Yes, 41910 Cabo Court has a pool.
Does 41910 Cabo Court have accessible units?
No, 41910 Cabo Court does not have accessible units.
Does 41910 Cabo Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41910 Cabo Court has units with dishwashers.
