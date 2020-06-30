41910 Cabo Court

Amenities

Stunning West Palmdale Estate Home w/ In-ground Pool & Spa. Property is the true definition of luxury!!! 4 oversized bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, + bonus room (possible 5'th bedroom), + upstairs loft. New carpet and paint throughout. Hardwood and tile flooring downstairs. Elegant formal dining room. Formal living room and family room. Dual staircases leading to upstairs bedroom and spacious loft. Recessed lighting throughout. Master bathroom has tile flooring, jacuzzi spa jet tub, and walk-in closets. Entertainers backyard w/ covered patio, water fountains, in-ground pool and spa, and additional yard space (approx. 14,000 sq. ft. lot). 4 car garage w/ pull through access to rear yard. Located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac. Central air and heat + swamp cooler (for reduced utility bills).