37612 Sandra Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful Two Story Palmdale Rental! Property features 3 bedrooms, 2.25 baths, 1557 square feet of living space, on private 7000+ square foot lot, with small gated RV access. Home has a large kitchen with lots of storage and counter space, cozy fireplace in living room, small private balcony off master bedroom, two master closets, large master bath with oversized tub and dual sinks, 2 additional larger bedrooms, a small laundry room built into the 2 car attached garage with some additional storage and much, much, more!! Located close to shopping, schools, and the I-14 freeway. This terrific rental opportunity will not last long! Come see today! *Landlord will not allow section 8.