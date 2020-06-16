All apartments in Palmdale
Find more places like 37612 Sandra Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palmdale, CA
/
37612 Sandra Lane
Last updated March 9 2020 at 5:48 PM

37612 Sandra Lane

37612 Sandra Lane · (949) 285-7209
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Palmdale
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

37612 Sandra Lane, Palmdale, CA 93550

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1557 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful Two Story Palmdale Rental! Property features 3 bedrooms, 2.25 baths, 1557 square feet of living space, on private 7000+ square foot lot, with small gated RV access. Home has a large kitchen with lots of storage and counter space, cozy fireplace in living room, small private balcony off master bedroom, two master closets, large master bath with oversized tub and dual sinks, 2 additional larger bedrooms, a small laundry room built into the 2 car attached garage with some additional storage and much, much, more!! Located close to shopping, schools, and the I-14 freeway. This terrific rental opportunity will not last long! Come see today! *Landlord will not allow section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37612 Sandra Lane have any available units?
37612 Sandra Lane has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palmdale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palmdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 37612 Sandra Lane have?
Some of 37612 Sandra Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37612 Sandra Lane currently offering any rent specials?
37612 Sandra Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37612 Sandra Lane pet-friendly?
No, 37612 Sandra Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palmdale.
Does 37612 Sandra Lane offer parking?
Yes, 37612 Sandra Lane does offer parking.
Does 37612 Sandra Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 37612 Sandra Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 37612 Sandra Lane have a pool?
No, 37612 Sandra Lane does not have a pool.
Does 37612 Sandra Lane have accessible units?
No, 37612 Sandra Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 37612 Sandra Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 37612 Sandra Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 37612 Sandra Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Palm Chaparral
38441 5th St W
Palmdale, CA 93551
The Arches at Regional Center West
570 Knollview Ct
Palmdale, CA 93551

Similar Pages

Palmdale 2 BedroomsPalmdale Apartments with Balcony
Palmdale Apartments with ParkingPalmdale Apartments with Pool
Palmdale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Burbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAPlacentia, CAVictorville, CAInglewood, CASan Bernardino, CA
Glendora, CAFontana, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CACulver City, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity