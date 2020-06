Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Great walk-up in Mid LA. Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath. Hardwood floors, stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer in the unit. Open living space with glass wall sconces, Lots of closet space,pantry in kitchen. Bright and light with an abundance of storage. Central Heating and Air Conditioning. Two car tandem parking. Pride of ownership building and grounds. NO PETS IN THIS BUILDING.