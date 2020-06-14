23 Apartments for rent in Pacific Grove, CA with hardwood floors

Pacific Grove, California, may have a string of nicknames, but at least none of them are as horrific as Brangelina or Kimye. One of America's Last Hometowns, Butterfly Town USA, and The Deerest Town in the USA are just a few of the descriptive designations for the beach town that locals prefer to shorten to PG.

In addition to a slew of monikers, this tiny town also has the most Victorian homes per capita nationally, was once named the Most Romantic City by Life magazine, and is home to the West Coast's longest continuously working lighthouse, Point Pinos Lighthouse. An over-achieving city that is best known for its laid-back vibe and ability to stay modern amidst its historical roots, it even has an ideal location on the Pacific Ocean. It's small size and proximity to the more well-known Pebble Beach and Monterey has allowed it to remain slightly off the radar, so don't start bragging too much about your great new beach town digs or you may end up with more house guests and couch surfers than you can handle.