23 Apartments for rent in Pacific Grove, CA with hardwood floors
Pacific Grove, California, may have a string of nicknames, but at least none of them are as horrific as Brangelina or Kimye. One of America's Last Hometowns, Butterfly Town USA, and The Deerest Town in the USA are just a few of the descriptive designations for the beach town that locals prefer to shorten to PG.
In addition to a slew of monikers, this tiny town also has the most Victorian homes per capita nationally, was once named the Most Romantic City by Life magazine, and is home to the West Coast's longest continuously working lighthouse, Point Pinos Lighthouse. An over-achieving city that is best known for its laid-back vibe and ability to stay modern amidst its historical roots, it even has an ideal location on the Pacific Ocean. It's small size and proximity to the more well-known Pebble Beach and Monterey has allowed it to remain slightly off the radar, so don't start bragging too much about your great new beach town digs or you may end up with more house guests and couch surfers than you can handle. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Pacific Grove renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.