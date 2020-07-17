All apartments in Pacific Grove
725 2nd Street

Location

725 2nd Street, Pacific Grove, CA 93950

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
TO VIEW: This property is equipped with a self viewing feature provided by Rently. If you would like to schedule a self viewing time please visit Rently.com and enter the property address. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1986402?source=marketing

Available immediately is two bedroom-bedroom, one-bath updated duplex located at 725 2nd Street in Pacific Grove. Monthly rent is $2950 and includes all the utilities for this non-smoking property. A cat or small dog will be considered with an additional deposit. Entering the home through the front door to the living room, dining and kitchen combo with the bedrooms and bathroom to the right. The kitchen features a gas stove with oven, built-in microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, tile countertops and tile floors. The living room, bedrooms have wood floors and the bathroom has tile. The bathroom features tiles floors and a shower over jetted tub. Washer, dryer and shared storage space is provided and located inside the garage. The home is heated by natural gas central forced air. The back yard and back unit are occupied by the owner.

*Once applicants are approved this property will be managed by the homeowner.*

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,950, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $3,000, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 725 2nd Street have any available units?
725 2nd Street has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 725 2nd Street have?
Some of 725 2nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 725 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
725 2nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 725 2nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 725 2nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 725 2nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 725 2nd Street offers parking.
Does 725 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 725 2nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 725 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 725 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 725 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 725 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 725 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 725 2nd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 725 2nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 725 2nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
