Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

TO VIEW: This property is equipped with a self viewing feature provided by Rently. If you would like to schedule a self viewing time please visit Rently.com and enter the property address. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1986402?source=marketing



Available immediately is two bedroom-bedroom, one-bath updated duplex located at 725 2nd Street in Pacific Grove. Monthly rent is $2950 and includes all the utilities for this non-smoking property. A cat or small dog will be considered with an additional deposit. Entering the home through the front door to the living room, dining and kitchen combo with the bedrooms and bathroom to the right. The kitchen features a gas stove with oven, built-in microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, tile countertops and tile floors. The living room, bedrooms have wood floors and the bathroom has tile. The bathroom features tiles floors and a shower over jetted tub. Washer, dryer and shared storage space is provided and located inside the garage. The home is heated by natural gas central forced air. The back yard and back unit are occupied by the owner.



*Once applicants are approved this property will be managed by the homeowner.*



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,950, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $3,000, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.