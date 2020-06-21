233 18th St

Amenities

Downstairs private residence of a 100+ year old Victorian, steps away from downtown. Convenient walk to restaurants, bakeries (yes more than one), grocery store, book store, cafes, and 10 minute walk to Lover's Pt. beach. 1 mile walk to Aquarium. As the space is small, we limit occupancy to 2 adults. This is not a short term rental. All rentals are 30 days or more.

No Pets Allowed



