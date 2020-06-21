All apartments in Pacific Grove
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

233 18th St

233 18th St · (831) 334-1058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

233 18th St, Pacific Grove, CA 93950

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2500 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

some paid utils
microwave
internet access
furnished
range
oven
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Victorian Flat on edge of downtown Pacific Grove - Property Id: 292506

Downstairs private residence of a 100+ year old Victorian, steps away from downtown. Convenient walk to restaurants, bakeries (yes more than one), grocery store, book store, cafes, and 10 minute walk to Lover's Pt. beach. 1 mile walk to Aquarium. As the space is small, we limit occupancy to 2 adults. This is not a short term rental. All rentals are 30 days or more.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292506
Property Id 292506

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5826341)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 233 18th St have any available units?
233 18th St has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 233 18th St have?
Some of 233 18th St's amenities include some paid utils, microwave, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 233 18th St currently offering any rent specials?
233 18th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 233 18th St pet-friendly?
No, 233 18th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pacific Grove.
Does 233 18th St offer parking?
No, 233 18th St does not offer parking.
Does 233 18th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 233 18th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 233 18th St have a pool?
No, 233 18th St does not have a pool.
Does 233 18th St have accessible units?
No, 233 18th St does not have accessible units.
Does 233 18th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 233 18th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 233 18th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 233 18th St does not have units with air conditioning.
