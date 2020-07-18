1234 Buena Vista Avenue.

Amenities
Coming available is 2 bedroom 1 bath with a separate office in a great family neighborhood of Pacific Grove. This home is in a great location near Pacific Grove Schools, downtown Pacific Grove, Community Hospital of Monterey, shopping, grocery stores, and restaurants.
This Home Features:
***Wood Floors
***1 Car Garage
***Washer/ Dryer
***Fenced Yard
Owner Pays: Sewer
Tenant Pays: Water, Trash, PG&E
Pet Friendly On A Case By Case Basis
Applications Online at ccrentalpro.com
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,695, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $2,695, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.