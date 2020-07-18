1234 Buena Vista Avenue.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Coming available is 2 bedroom 1 bath with a separate office in a great family neighborhood of Pacific Grove. This home is in a great location near Pacific Grove Schools, downtown Pacific Grove, Community Hospital of Monterey, shopping, grocery stores, and restaurants.



This Home Features:

***Wood Floors

***1 Car Garage

***Washer/ Dryer

***Fenced Yard



Owner Pays: Sewer

Tenant Pays: Water, Trash, PG&E



Pet Friendly On A Case By Case Basis



Applications Online at ccrentalpro.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,695, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $2,695, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.