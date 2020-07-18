All apartments in Pacific Grove
Find more places like
1234 Buena Vista Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pacific Grove, CA
/
1234 Buena Vista Avenue
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:42 PM

1234 Buena Vista Avenue

1234 Buena Vista Avenue · (831) 200-9083
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pacific Grove
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1234 Buena Vista Avenue, Pacific Grove, CA 93950

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,695

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Coming available is 2 bedroom 1 bath with a separate office in a great family neighborhood of Pacific Grove. This home is in a great location near Pacific Grove Schools, downtown Pacific Grove, Community Hospital of Monterey, shopping, grocery stores, and restaurants.

This Home Features:
***Wood Floors
***1 Car Garage
***Washer/ Dryer
***Fenced Yard

Owner Pays: Sewer
Tenant Pays: Water, Trash, PG&E

Pet Friendly On A Case By Case Basis

Applications Online at ccrentalpro.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,695, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $2,695, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1234 Buena Vista Avenue have any available units?
1234 Buena Vista Avenue has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1234 Buena Vista Avenue have?
Some of 1234 Buena Vista Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1234 Buena Vista Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1234 Buena Vista Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1234 Buena Vista Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1234 Buena Vista Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1234 Buena Vista Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1234 Buena Vista Avenue offers parking.
Does 1234 Buena Vista Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1234 Buena Vista Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1234 Buena Vista Avenue have a pool?
No, 1234 Buena Vista Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1234 Buena Vista Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1234 Buena Vista Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1234 Buena Vista Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1234 Buena Vista Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1234 Buena Vista Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1234 Buena Vista Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Ocean View at Pacific Grove
1141 Lighthouse Avenue
Pacific Grove, CA 93950

Similar Pages

Pacific Grove 1 BedroomsPacific Grove 2 BedroomsPacific Grove 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPacific Grove Apartments with ParkingPacific Grove Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAMountain View, CASalinas, CACupertino, CAPalo Alto, CASanta Cruz, CALos Gatos, CAMonterey, CAMorgan Hill, CALos Altos, CAGilroy, CAMarina, CACapitola, CADel Monte Forest, CAHollister, CASaratoga, CASoquel, CARio del Mar, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

De Anza CollegeHartnell CollegeMission CollegeMonterey Peninsula CollegeSanta Clara University