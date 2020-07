Amenities

all utils included parking air conditioning microwave furnished range

Fully Furnished studio for one (1) occupant only; no pets please! Minutes from downtown Moraga with convenient laundry mat or have service pick up at your home; also minutes to Orinda...hurry to preview this gorgeous new fully furnished apartment with many amenities and all utilities included. Serene setting enjoy the outdoors in upscale neighborhood; nicely appointed attention to every detail. This apartment does not have full size stove; however convention oven/toaster oven/toaster/hot plate/microwave. Fully Furnished & with designated Open parking -Available now! No Pets Please! One Occupant Only!