Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

8159 Sundance Drive

8159 Sundance Drive · (916) 515-0121
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8159 Sundance Drive, Orangevale, CA 95662

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 8159 Sundance Drive · Avail. now

$2,000

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1536 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SPACIOUS ONE STORY 4 BEDRMS, 2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE IN ORANGEVALE - AVAILABLE FOR PREVIEW AFTER JULY 6. DESIGNER INTERIOR PAINT AND TUSCAN STYLE TEXTURED WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGHOUT HOME. Clean and spacious 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, one story, 2 car garage. Combination living room dining room with brick fireplace. Upgraded tile floors in kitchen and family room. Dark stained cabinets in kitchen with porcelain counter tops, dishwasher, 4 burner range and oven.Located in a quiet neighborhood. Close to neighborhood park and major shopping area.

Rent: $2000/month. Security deposit:$2000. Water,sewer, garbage:$150/month (approx). Application fee:$40 per adult.When applying, please provide last month's bank statement, last month's paycheck stubs, landlord reference and copy of driver's license.

RENTAL QUALIFICATIONS 1. All persons 18 yrs and older will be required to submit an application and will be subject to credit and reference screening. 2. No pets allowed. 3. Full deposit is required within 24 hours of acceptance, paid by cashier's check or money order only. 4. Applications are accepted on a First Come, First Qualify, First Serve basis. 5. Omissions or falsified information will result in denial. Income, Credit & Rental History

Requirements 1. Deposit amount is equal to one month's rent. 2. Combined income of household must be at least 3 times rent. Must submit 2 months of recent pay stubs, bank statements, and tax return, if self employed 3. Income must be legal, provable and paid directly to applicant. 4. Credit requirements include a minimum of 600 FICO credit score. No recent (in the past 3 years) late payments, bounced checks, collections nor public records 5. Conditional acceptance will require higher deposit. Rental History 1. Every applicant must have positive rental references from prior landlords. 2. Applicants may not be considered if they have a record of eviction or conviction of the sale or manufacture of controlled substance.

Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 2.0
Stories: 1
Air Conditioning: Central
Garage: 2 Car Attached
Approximate Sq. Ft.: 1,536
Approximate Acres: 0.21
Elementary School: Trajan Elementary
Jr. High School: Andrew Carnegie
High School: Bella Vista High School

Directions to Property:
Hwy 50 east, exit left Sunrise Ave, right Greenback Lane, left Fair Oaks Blvd, right Sundance Drive to house on left side.

To preview this home, please call 916-205-2265 or 916-949-9499. Prospective tenants must wear masks and gloves to enter property.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2648888)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8159 Sundance Drive have any available units?
8159 Sundance Drive has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8159 Sundance Drive have?
Some of 8159 Sundance Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8159 Sundance Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8159 Sundance Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8159 Sundance Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8159 Sundance Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orangevale.
Does 8159 Sundance Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8159 Sundance Drive offers parking.
Does 8159 Sundance Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8159 Sundance Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8159 Sundance Drive have a pool?
No, 8159 Sundance Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8159 Sundance Drive have accessible units?
No, 8159 Sundance Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8159 Sundance Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8159 Sundance Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8159 Sundance Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8159 Sundance Drive has units with air conditioning.
