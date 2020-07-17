8159 Sundance Drive

Amenities

SPACIOUS ONE STORY 4 BEDRMS, 2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE IN ORANGEVALE - AVAILABLE FOR PREVIEW AFTER JULY 6. DESIGNER INTERIOR PAINT AND TUSCAN STYLE TEXTURED WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGHOUT HOME. Clean and spacious 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, one story, 2 car garage. Combination living room dining room with brick fireplace. Upgraded tile floors in kitchen and family room. Dark stained cabinets in kitchen with porcelain counter tops, dishwasher, 4 burner range and oven.Located in a quiet neighborhood. Close to neighborhood park and major shopping area.



Rent: $2000/month. Security deposit:$2000. Water,sewer, garbage:$150/month (approx). Application fee:$40 per adult.When applying, please provide last month's bank statement, last month's paycheck stubs, landlord reference and copy of driver's license.



RENTAL QUALIFICATIONS 1. All persons 18 yrs and older will be required to submit an application and will be subject to credit and reference screening. 2. No pets allowed. 3. Full deposit is required within 24 hours of acceptance, paid by cashier's check or money order only. 4. Applications are accepted on a First Come, First Qualify, First Serve basis. 5. Omissions or falsified information will result in denial. Income, Credit & Rental History



Requirements 1. Deposit amount is equal to one month's rent. 2. Combined income of household must be at least 3 times rent. Must submit 2 months of recent pay stubs, bank statements, and tax return, if self employed 3. Income must be legal, provable and paid directly to applicant. 4. Credit requirements include a minimum of 600 FICO credit score. No recent (in the past 3 years) late payments, bounced checks, collections nor public records 5. Conditional acceptance will require higher deposit. Rental History 1. Every applicant must have positive rental references from prior landlords. 2. Applicants may not be considered if they have a record of eviction or conviction of the sale or manufacture of controlled substance.



Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 2.0

Stories: 1

Air Conditioning: Central

Garage: 2 Car Attached

Approximate Sq. Ft.: 1,536

Approximate Acres: 0.21

Elementary School: Trajan Elementary

Jr. High School: Andrew Carnegie

High School: Bella Vista High School



Directions to Property:

Hwy 50 east, exit left Sunrise Ave, right Greenback Lane, left Fair Oaks Blvd, right Sundance Drive to house on left side.



To preview this home, please call 916-205-2265 or 916-949-9499. Prospective tenants must wear masks and gloves to enter property.



No Pets Allowed



