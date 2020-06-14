123 Apartments for rent in Ontario, CA with gym

City Guide for Ontario, CA

About 40 miles from the utter chaos of Los Angeles is the town of Ontario, California, named by two brothers who escaped the barren hinterland of Ontario, Canada and found the complete opposite place in California, but decided to give it the same name anyway. Go figure. Hey, creativity isn’t everybody’s strong suit. Sure, it may lack a tad in the trendy California culture, but it definitely still has the sickeningly perfect weather and scenery. And isn’t that half the reason you’re moving her...