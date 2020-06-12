/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:55 AM
27 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Oakley, CA
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1949 W Summerfield Court
1949 West Summerfield Court, Oakley, CA
1949 W Summerfield Court Available 07/01/20 Fantastic Oakley Home! - What an incredible 2 story in Oakley that awaits! From the vaulted ceilings to the cozy kitchen and family room combo, this beautiful 4 bed, 2.5 bath home has it all.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
128 Willowrun Way
128 Willowrun Way, Oakley, CA
TWO YEARS NEW EMERSON RANCH HOME!! - TWO YEARS NEW! 2-Story Home in Emerson Ranch! 4 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms total plus large loft/bonus room. MANY CUSTOM UPGRADES! 1 Full Bedroom and 1 Full Bathroom located on main level.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
1339 YOSEMITE CIR
1339 Yosemite Circle, Oakley, CA
CATHIE MARPLES - 925-634-8040 - Magnificent 2 Story 5 bedroom Oakley Home in highly desirable location!5 full Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms and the 5th bedroom can easily be converted into a bonus room. Gorgeous Master Suite located on the 1st floor.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
1595 Ashwood Dr
1595 Ashwood Drive, Oakley, CA
LILIA LANCASTER - 925-325-0048 - Super cute home for rent. This homes offers 4 bed and 2 bathrooms beautiful front yard, RV / Boat parking space, washer, dryer and refrigerator included.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
504 Lassen Way
504 Lassen Way, Oakley, CA
Jas Deepak - 925-899-0161 - This spacious house is situated in the popular Parkland sub-division at the end of Laurel Creek Road, Oakley. It stands out, thanks to the spacious master bedroom located downstairs.
Results within 1 mile of Oakley
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3941 E Larkspur Drive
3941 East Larkspur Drive, Antioch, CA
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 31
Last updated February 1 at 05:36pm
Rose Garden
1 Unit Available
1413 Charisma Way
1413 Charisma Way, Brentwood, CA
Application fee $100 per couple's or $50.00 for any applicant over 18 years of age. • 1 month pay check • 2 months of bank statement 2 Years Rental History 2 Years Work History • ID • Monthly Rent $2,800 per month. Plus, utility's, and Gardener.
Results within 5 miles of Oakley
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5409 Piute Way
5409 Piute Way, Antioch, CA
Prewett Ranch Home - Remodeled and Close to Kaiser - View photos and tours on our company website.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
191 Pippo Avenue
191 Pippo Avenue, Brentwood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,399
1104 sqft
Beautiful Brentwood Home! - Such a cute and cozy single story home in Brentwood! This 3 bedroom home comes complete with new paint and carpet throughout along with 2 updated baths on generous sized lot.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4324 Cummings Ln
4324 Cummings Lane, Discovery Bay, CA
4324 Cummings Lane - Discovery Bay - BEAUTIFUL D.R.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5012 Stirrup Way
5012 Stirrup Way, Antioch, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,599
1579 sqft
Gorgeous Antioch Home! - Such a gorgeous and cozy two story home in Antioch! Beautiful laminate and tile flooring throughout an open, spacious floor plan.
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cedarwood
1 Unit Available
541 Vivian Street
541 Vivian Street, Brentwood, CA
Sharp Brentwood 4/3, 2,509 sq ft 2 story - Sharp and clean 2,509 sq. ft.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
622 W 12th Street
622 West 12th Street, Antioch, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
840 sqft
622 W 12th Street Available 07/01/20 Cute Home in Rivertown District of Antioch! - This adorable home is ready for you to call home.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Heritage
1 Unit Available
1224 Exeter Way
1224 Exeter Way, Brentwood, CA
Brentwood 4 bedroom home! Highly desirable location! Central Brentwood. Expansive neighborhood park.Large bonus room & master suite. Spacious rear yard & covered patio. - Brentwood 4 bedroom rental! Highly desirable location! Central Brentwood.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
5380 ROCKROSE WAY
5380 Rockrose Way, Antioch, CA
CATHIE MARPLES - 925-634-8040 - Beautiful 5 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom home in a highly desirable location! Spacious Living room with gas burning fireplace! Updated kitchen which contains a five burner stove.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
2765 SAINT ANDREWS DR
2765 Saint Andrews Drive, Brentwood, CA
CATHIE MARPLES - 925-634-8040 - Wonderful rental opportunity in highly desirable Deer Ridge Community! Located at the top of Deer Ridge! Master Suite located on main level! Expansive walk-in pantry! Large Yard/Lot! Towering vaulted ceilings!
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Deer Creek
1 Unit Available
680 Timberline Ter
680 Timberline Terrace, Brentwood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1141 sqft
Marilu Chan - Agt: 650-3467161 - Very Cozy and Charming one story home located in Deer Creek - BRENTWOOD. This 3 bed/2bath - 2 car garage has a spacious Open floor plan bright and inviting.
1 of 18
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
1021 Stonecrest Dr
1021 Stonecrest Drive, Antioch, CA
Beautiful Single Story 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Antioch Home - Beautiful single story home with private backyard. Living room and dining area with vaulted ceiling and beautiful newer flooring.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
5205 Walker Ct
5205 Walker Court, Antioch, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1403 sqft
Marilu Chan - Agt: 650-3467161 - VERY COZY 3 bedrooms/2 full baths single story house located in a Cul de Sac in nice, quiet and establish area of Antioch close to schools, parks and shopping areas. Spacious open floor plan, bright and inviting.
1 of 24
Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
California Glory
1 Unit Available
4696 Nunn Court
4696 Nunn Street, Brentwood, CA
New Carpeted Large 5 Bedroom Home for Rent! - This home features 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths and a large 2 car garage. Brand new carpet! Covered port large enough for vehicle to pass through, perfect for a family with busy lifestyle.
1 of 11
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
84 Baird Circle
84 Baird Cir, Brentwood, CA
Close to Everything! - You will love this beautiful 4 bedroom and 3.5 bath home centrally located in the heart of Brentwood. With a large two-car garage and back yard. Walk up to the porch facing a quiet street .
1 of 5
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
California Spirit
1 Unit Available
3047 Hudson Dr
3047 Hudson Drive, Brentwood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1591 sqft
3047 Hudson Dr Available 04/07/20 Terrific Brentwood Single Story! - Nicely updated 3 Bedroom 2 bath single story in great Brentwood location. Granite slab kitchen counters, laminate flooring with newer carpet and paint.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
2628 PEARLITE WAY
2628 Pearlite Way, Antioch, CA
CATHIE MARPLES - 925-634-8040 - DESIRABLE LOCATION! Located in a quiet neighborhood, this two-story, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is a must see! Beautiful kitchen with ample storage space and an island.
1 of 14
Last updated January 24 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
2116 Manzanita Way Unit B
2116 Manzanita Way, Antioch, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1195 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom duplex in Antioch. SECTION 8 OK - 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom duplex in Antioch. Gorgeous brand new kitchen. Updated bathrooms Laminate hardwood flooring throughout. Fresh paint throughout. Two car garage.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CASacramento, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAElk Grove, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CAHillsborough, CAEl Sobrante, CA