Amenities

granite counters garage

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities parking garage

58 Grand Canyon Circle Available 07/01/20 Fantastic Four bedroom Oakley Rental Opportunity! - Rare single story Oakley rental opportunity! Beautiful, newer, very nice and clean single story home with 4 bedrooms and 2 Bath. 4th bedroom can be an extra office or bedroom. Located in a great desirable neighborhood. Cherry cabinets, granite kitchen counters, laminate floor throughout and tile floor for kitchen and bathrooms. Two car garage. Close to school, park and easy freeway access.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5858198)