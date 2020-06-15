All apartments in Oakley
58 Grand Canyon Circle

58 Grand Canyon Circle · (925) 634-7774
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

58 Grand Canyon Circle, Oakley, CA 94561

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 58 Grand Canyon Circle · Avail. Jul 1

$2,450

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1835 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
garage
58 Grand Canyon Circle Available 07/01/20 Fantastic Four bedroom Oakley Rental Opportunity! - Rare single story Oakley rental opportunity! Beautiful, newer, very nice and clean single story home with 4 bedrooms and 2 Bath. 4th bedroom can be an extra office or bedroom. Located in a great desirable neighborhood. Cherry cabinets, granite kitchen counters, laminate floor throughout and tile floor for kitchen and bathrooms. Two car garage. Close to school, park and easy freeway access.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 58 Grand Canyon Circle have any available units?
58 Grand Canyon Circle has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 58 Grand Canyon Circle currently offering any rent specials?
58 Grand Canyon Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 58 Grand Canyon Circle pet-friendly?
No, 58 Grand Canyon Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakley.
Does 58 Grand Canyon Circle offer parking?
Yes, 58 Grand Canyon Circle does offer parking.
Does 58 Grand Canyon Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 58 Grand Canyon Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 58 Grand Canyon Circle have a pool?
No, 58 Grand Canyon Circle does not have a pool.
Does 58 Grand Canyon Circle have accessible units?
No, 58 Grand Canyon Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 58 Grand Canyon Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 58 Grand Canyon Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 58 Grand Canyon Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 58 Grand Canyon Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
