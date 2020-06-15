All apartments in Oakley
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

1949 W Summerfield Court

1949 West Summerfield Court · (925) 754-6100
Location

1949 West Summerfield Court, Oakley, CA 94561

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1949 W Summerfield Court · Avail. Jul 1

$3,299

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1683 sqft

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
1949 W Summerfield Court Available 07/01/20 Fantastic Oakley Home! - What an incredible 2 story in Oakley that awaits! From the vaulted ceilings to the cozy kitchen and family room combo, this beautiful 4 bed, 2.5 bath home has it all. Relax poolside on those warm summer days with family and friends. Close to everything: freeways, parks, restaurants, schools, shopping -- you name it! To view virtual tour copy/paste or click http://vid.us/3hweax to your browser. To apply for this property please go to www.bluelinepm.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5781467)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1949 W Summerfield Court have any available units?
1949 W Summerfield Court has a unit available for $3,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1949 W Summerfield Court currently offering any rent specials?
1949 W Summerfield Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1949 W Summerfield Court pet-friendly?
No, 1949 W Summerfield Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakley.
Does 1949 W Summerfield Court offer parking?
No, 1949 W Summerfield Court does not offer parking.
Does 1949 W Summerfield Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1949 W Summerfield Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1949 W Summerfield Court have a pool?
Yes, 1949 W Summerfield Court has a pool.
Does 1949 W Summerfield Court have accessible units?
No, 1949 W Summerfield Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1949 W Summerfield Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1949 W Summerfield Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1949 W Summerfield Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1949 W Summerfield Court does not have units with air conditioning.
