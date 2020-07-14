All apartments in Norwalk
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:27 AM

12235-12245 Alondra Blvd

12245 Alondra Boulevard · (562) 803-5200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12245 Alondra Boulevard, Norwalk, CA 90650
Norwalk-La Mirada

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 12235-12245 Alondra Blvd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 12235-12245 Alondra Blvd have any available units?
12235-12245 Alondra Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norwalk, CA.
How much is rent in Norwalk, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norwalk Rent Report.
Is 12235-12245 Alondra Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
12235-12245 Alondra Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12235-12245 Alondra Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 12235-12245 Alondra Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norwalk.
Does 12235-12245 Alondra Blvd offer parking?
No, 12235-12245 Alondra Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 12235-12245 Alondra Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12235-12245 Alondra Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12235-12245 Alondra Blvd have a pool?
No, 12235-12245 Alondra Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 12235-12245 Alondra Blvd have accessible units?
No, 12235-12245 Alondra Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 12235-12245 Alondra Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 12235-12245 Alondra Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12235-12245 Alondra Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 12235-12245 Alondra Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.

