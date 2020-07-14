Sign Up
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:27 AM
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12235-12245 Alondra Blvd
12245 Alondra Boulevard
·
(562) 803-5200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
12245 Alondra Boulevard, Norwalk, CA 90650
Norwalk-La Mirada
Price and availability
VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 12235-12245 Alondra Blvd.
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 12235-12245 Alondra Blvd have any available units?
12235-12245 Alondra Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Norwalk, CA
.
How much is rent in Norwalk, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Norwalk Rent Report
.
Is 12235-12245 Alondra Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
12235-12245 Alondra Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12235-12245 Alondra Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 12235-12245 Alondra Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Norwalk
.
Does 12235-12245 Alondra Blvd offer parking?
No, 12235-12245 Alondra Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 12235-12245 Alondra Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12235-12245 Alondra Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12235-12245 Alondra Blvd have a pool?
No, 12235-12245 Alondra Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 12235-12245 Alondra Blvd have accessible units?
No, 12235-12245 Alondra Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 12235-12245 Alondra Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 12235-12245 Alondra Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12235-12245 Alondra Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 12235-12245 Alondra Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
