Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

420 6th Ave.

420 6th Avenue · (408) 873-2100
Location

420 6th Avenue, North Fair Oaks, CA 94025
North Fair Oaks

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 420 6th Ave. · Avail. now

$3,895

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Charming 3 Bedroom Home In Menlo Park Neighborhood - We are proud to present this beautifully updated 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home located on a tree lined street in Menlo Park. This spectacular home has front yard built raised beds for gardening and fruit trees/ bushes (fig, nectarine, blueberry, raspberry, lime).

This light, bright and spacious home offers central heating and AC, insulated floors, exterior and interior walls, upgraded electrical, replaced roof and gutters. Large windows looking into the large living room w/ gas fire place, formal dining area, Skylights in kitchen and office, and a large 6,000 sqft lot!
The oversized back yard offers a play structure and plenty of storage.
Enjoy this excellent community conveniently located close to the vibrant downtown areas of Palo Alto and Menlo Park, Stanford University, major Silicon Valley employers (Facebook, Google, Oracle, etc), as well as several major commuter routes.

6 month lease with option to go month to month after lease ends.

*MASKS ARE REQUIRED FOR ALL SHOWINGS DUE TO COVID 19.

Please call our office BEFORE applying.

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Total charges are rent + $20 monthly for the tenant benefit program.

To apply for this property on line please visit our web site.
www.rec-rentals.com .
Application fee is NON REFUNDABLE.

Real Estate Connections
408-873-2100
BRE CORP LIC# 01201656

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5874658)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

