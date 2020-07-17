420 6th Ave.

Amenities

Charming 3 Bedroom Home In Menlo Park Neighborhood - We are proud to present this beautifully updated 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home located on a tree lined street in Menlo Park. This spectacular home has front yard built raised beds for gardening and fruit trees/ bushes (fig, nectarine, blueberry, raspberry, lime).



This light, bright and spacious home offers central heating and AC, insulated floors, exterior and interior walls, upgraded electrical, replaced roof and gutters. Large windows looking into the large living room w/ gas fire place, formal dining area, Skylights in kitchen and office, and a large 6,000 sqft lot!

The oversized back yard offers a play structure and plenty of storage.

Enjoy this excellent community conveniently located close to the vibrant downtown areas of Palo Alto and Menlo Park, Stanford University, major Silicon Valley employers (Facebook, Google, Oracle, etc), as well as several major commuter routes.



6 month lease with option to go month to month after lease ends.



*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Total charges are rent + $20 monthly for the tenant benefit program.



