325 Apartments for rent in Newark, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Newark
19 Units Available
Sycamore Bay
37171 Sycamore St, Newark, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,256
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,762
1039 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Internet access and private alarm system. Community benefits include clubhouse, pool table and car wash area. Pet-friendly, and close to Ash Street Park.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:04am
Newark
7 Units Available
Cedar on the Blvd.
6054 Cedar Boulevard, Newark, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cedar on the Blvd. in Newark. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Newark
3 Units Available
Sycamore Square
36777 Sycamore St, Newark, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
859 sqft
Excellent location in Newark, close to busy Thornton Ave. Residents enjoy in-unit bathtubs, microwave and range. Community offers BBQ area, gated access and one assigned parking space.

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Newark
1 Unit Available
6968 Jarvis Ave.
6968 Jarvis Avenue, Newark, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1334 sqft
6968 Jarvis Ave. Available 07/01/20 3 Bed 1.5 Bath Townhouse with 2 Car Garage - Newark - Updated 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom townhouse with enclosed patio.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Newark
1 Unit Available
6908 Jarvis Avenue
6908 Jarvis Avenue, Newark, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Bi-Level Town Home Ready for Lease Newark - Available now, a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Bi-Level town home, with 2 car attached garage in Newark.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Newark
1 Unit Available
8518 Jetty Way
8518 Jetty Way, Newark, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,990
2033 sqft
8518 Jetty Way Available 07/03/20 BRAND NEW 4 BEDROOM MODEL HOME IN BAYSHORES OF NEWARK ! - This gorgeous 2018 model home is the largest and nicest rental home in the Bayshores of Newark.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Newark
1 Unit Available
39931 Cedar Blvd
39931 Cedar Boulevard, Newark, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,945
1283 sqft
Lori Lowe - 650-793-1263 - 1 Level, 1,283sf; Condo; End unit. Granite Counters & Carpet; All bedrooms are large size; Closet Organizer; W/D; 2 Balconies Beautiful Views; Recessed Lighting; Gated Complex: Elevator; Pool; Hot Tub; Fitness; Rec.
Results within 1 mile of Newark
Verified

1 of 127

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Ardenwood
14 Units Available
Ardenwood Forest
5016 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA
Studio
$1,875
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,085
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
864 sqft
On Paseo Padre Parkway just minutes from I-880. All-electric kitchens, built-in fireplaces, and washers and dryers inside the units. Huge bedrooms, and water, garbage, and sewage are included.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Cabrillo
10 Units Available
Countrywood
4555 Thornton Ave, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,224
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
630 sqft
Situated in a tranquil, park-like setting, Countrywood Apartment Homes offers you the relaxation you crave and the variety of choices you deserve.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Sundale
8 Units Available
Sundale North Apartments
39900 Blacow Rd, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,645
935 sqft
Sundale North and South...the place to live for commuter convenience and comfort. This garden style community has four sparkling pools, two BBQ areas, dry saunas, and a beautiful clubhouse for private parties.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Baylands
14 Units Available
Archstone Fremont Center
39410 Civic Center Dr, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,282
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,792
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,492
1596 sqft
Stunning, mid-rise community near Fremont Hub and Fremont Plaza. On-site amenities include 24-hour gym, business center, pool, media room and internet cafe. Green community. Garage available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Cabrillo
6 Units Available
Pinebrook Apartments
35995 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,094
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
825 sqft
A two-story community with a beautiful courtyard, resort-like pool and greenspace. Smoke-free. Apartments feature updated appliances and a patio or balcony. Onsite carports, gym and grill area. Near the high school.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northgate
20 Units Available
Northgate Savoy
34077 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,900
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to Northgate Community Park, shopping and schools. Units come with vertical blinds, ceiling fans and cable hookups. Community includes on-site laundry, parking and pool.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Centerville
5 Units Available
Metro Fremont
4444 Hansen Ave, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located where the East Bay meets the Silicon Valley, Metro Fremont apartments is a commuter’s haven. Our newly renovated community with one and two-bedroom floorplans is the perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
8 Units Available
Casa Serena
36000 Fremont Boulevard, Fremont, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,050
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
835 sqft
At Casa Serena, our floor plans are designed with you in mind and offer the flexibility you need to make the most out of your new home. From studios to one and two-bedroom apartments, you will find the home that's "just right" for you.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ardenwood
1 Unit Available
34311 Eucalyptus Terrace
34311 Eucalyptus Terrace, Fremont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,895
1929 sqft
34311 Eucalyptus Terrace, Fremont CA 94555 - This property is available NOW. This two-story house ideally located in Fremont features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, living room, dining area and two-car garage.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Centerville
1 Unit Available
4647 Rothbury Common
4647 Rothbury Common, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
945 sqft
4647 Rothbury Common, Fremont, CA 94536 - This property is available NOW. This single story condo ideally located in Fremont features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, living room, and one carport.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ardenwood
1 Unit Available
34661 Tabu Terrace
34661 Tabu Terrace, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
934 sqft
2 bedroom Condo in the desired Ardenwood Neighborhood of Fremont! - 2 bedroom/2 Bath Condo on Top Floor in a great area of Fremont *Pool *Hot tub *Fireplace *Washer & Dryer Included *Large living area W/Vaulted ceiling and private deck *Detached

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
28 Palms
1 Unit Available
5572 Magnolia Terrace - 1
5572 Magnolia Terrace, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
945 sqft
Nor Cal Realty Inc.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Centerville
1 Unit Available
37232 Yolo Terrace
37232 Yolo Terrace, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1052 sqft
Nicely Upgraded 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo Available Now! - Beautiful Condo Available in Fantastic Fremont! Features Include: -Large kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinets and counter tops, and bar great for 3-4 bar

1 of 20

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Ardenwood
1 Unit Available
34521 Winslow Terrace
34521 Winslow Terrace, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1727 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 story single family home in Desirable Ardenwood Neighborhood in Fremont - Newly remodeled single family home in desirable Ardenwood Community.
Results within 5 miles of Newark
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Cherry-Guardino
10 Units Available
Watermark Place
38680 Waterside Cir, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,496
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,738
1159 sqft
Luxury homes with large kitchens and private outdoor space. Tenants get access to a barbecue area, business center, and pool. Close to the Fremont BART station. Near Shinn Historical Park and Arboretum.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:08am
Centerville
8 Units Available
Heritage Village
38050 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,361
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,557
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern homes with updated cabinetry and a patio/balcony. Residents can enjoy a sauna, playground, and grilling area. Close to the Fremont Hub Shopping Center and Centerville Community Park. Near I-880.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
Cherry-Guardino
16 Units Available
Alborada Apartments
1001 Beethoven Cmn, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,230
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,671
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,249
1511 sqft
Minutes away from Lake Elizabeth, in central Fremont. All units feature wood fireplaces, laundry, walk-in closets and extra storage room. Pet friendly community close to interstate highways for easy access to Bay Area.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Newark, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Newark renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

