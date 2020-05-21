Amenities

36792 Bishop Street Available 05/15/20 Pristine home! Custom quality. - Most agree that this home is a winner. Totally remodeled and upgraded to custom quality. Central heat and air! Remodeled bright kitchen with white cabinets, solid surface countertops, large island, gas stove,and all stainless steal appliances. Large living room, family room and an extra large master suite. Solid surface floors with cozy carpet in the bedrooms. Home is close to freeways, schools and shopping. Large fully landscaped yard with gate with easy walking access to shopping and transportation. Gardener and garbage service included. Good credit and references a must. Email to view for appointment! Apply online at www.bayarea-rent.com after viewing or to look at a virtual tour!



https://www.theasys.io/viewer/M4a4BV5TBUABCznEMbKwuKcpAxrKsl/



(RLNE5776445)