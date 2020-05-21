All apartments in Newark
36792 Bishop Street
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:47 AM

36792 Bishop Street

36792 Bishop Street · (510) 736-5965
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

36792 Bishop Street, Newark, CA 94560
Newark

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 36792 Bishop Street · Avail. now

$3,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
36792 Bishop Street Available 05/15/20 Pristine home! Custom quality. - Most agree that this home is a winner. Totally remodeled and upgraded to custom quality. Central heat and air! Remodeled bright kitchen with white cabinets, solid surface countertops, large island, gas stove,and all stainless steal appliances. Large living room, family room and an extra large master suite. Solid surface floors with cozy carpet in the bedrooms. Home is close to freeways, schools and shopping. Large fully landscaped yard with gate with easy walking access to shopping and transportation. Gardener and garbage service included. Good credit and references a must. Email to view for appointment! Apply online at www.bayarea-rent.com after viewing or to look at a virtual tour!

https://www.theasys.io/viewer/M4a4BV5TBUABCznEMbKwuKcpAxrKsl/

(RLNE5776445)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36792 Bishop Street have any available units?
36792 Bishop Street has a unit available for $3,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 36792 Bishop Street have?
Some of 36792 Bishop Street's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36792 Bishop Street currently offering any rent specials?
36792 Bishop Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36792 Bishop Street pet-friendly?
No, 36792 Bishop Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newark.
Does 36792 Bishop Street offer parking?
No, 36792 Bishop Street does not offer parking.
Does 36792 Bishop Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36792 Bishop Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36792 Bishop Street have a pool?
No, 36792 Bishop Street does not have a pool.
Does 36792 Bishop Street have accessible units?
No, 36792 Bishop Street does not have accessible units.
Does 36792 Bishop Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 36792 Bishop Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 36792 Bishop Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 36792 Bishop Street has units with air conditioning.
