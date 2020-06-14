Apartment List
227 Apartments for rent in Moraga, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Moraga renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:38pm
Rheem Valley Manor
1 Unit Available
607 Rheem Boulevard
607 Rheem Boulevard, Moraga, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
2576 sqft
DON'T GET SCAMMED!!! STOKLEY PROPERTIES DO NOT POST ON CRAIGSLIST!!! Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://rently.com/properties/1632420?source=marketing Fantastic 3 bedrooms 3 baths 2576 sq. ft.
Results within 5 miles of Moraga
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
18 Units Available
The Retreat Apartments
1441 Creekside Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,886
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,824
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,194
1008 sqft
The Retreat wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Downtown Walnut Creek
5 Units Available
15Fifty5
1555 Riviera Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,169
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,314
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments in highly-walkable neighborhood. One- and two-bedroom floor plans. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool and hot tub, and package receiving service. Recently renovated units feature stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Downtown Walnut Creek
10 Units Available
Ivy Hill
1700 Botelho Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,485
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,345
960 sqft
Minutes from I-680 near restaurants and shops. This modern community offers a playground pool, gym, and hot tub. It is pet-friendly. Interior updates include hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Downtown Walnut Creek
17 Units Available
Oak and Iron a Walnut Creek Collection
114 Sharene Ln, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,595
340 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,805
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
947 sqft
SELF-GUIDED ONSITE TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Downtown Walnut Creek
6 Units Available
The Arroyo
1250 Arroyo Way, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,935
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,615
1082 sqft
Newly built homes with walk-in closets, private balconies, and quartz countertops. The pet-friendly community has bike storage, a pool, and a business center for residents. Only a mile from Mount Diablo Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Downtown Walnut Creek
12 Units Available
The Windsor
2383 N Main St, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,205
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,945
1055 sqft
Community features two roof deck lounges, landscaped grounds and easy access to Iron Horse Trail. Great location just minutes to San Francisco. Units feature granite countertops, washer and dryer, and abundant storage.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Downtown Walnut Creek
11 Units Available
AVE Walnut Creek
1960 N Main St, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,343
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,757
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,030
1021 sqft
Thank you for considering us for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
2 Units Available
North Main Apartments
2971 N Main St, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
922 sqft
Vinyl flooring, walk-in closets, and plush carpeting characterize these cable-ready homes. Community amenities include on-site laundry, a swimming pool, and courtyards. Less than a mile from Pleasant Hill BART station.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Country Club
1 Unit Available
38 Los Altos Rd
38 Los Altos Road, Orinda, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,495
4380 sqft
38 Los Altos Rd Available 07/22/20 Advent- Luxury Living With Exquisite Details Available Now! - Please Note: Do not apply to rent online "sight unseen." Applications will not be considered prior to viewing.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Piedmont
1 Unit Available
430 Hampton Rd.
430 Hampton Road, Piedmont, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,700
3420 sqft
Piedmont Mid-Century 5 Bedroom 4.5 Bathroom Home - We are proud to present for lease a coveted and gracious mid-century 5 plus bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home on Hampton Road in Piedmont.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Merriwood
1 Unit Available
6288 Ruthland Road
6288 Ruthland Road, Oakland, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,200
2710 sqft
Contemporary Upper Broadway Terrace Four Bedroom Home - We are proud to present a charming contemporary 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home for lease in the coveted Upper Broadway Terrace neighborhood of Oakland.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Saranap
1 Unit Available
1214 S Villa Way
1214 South Villa Way, Saranap, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
932 sqft
See link below for Virtual Tour (copy and paste link into browser): portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/637693 This 1 large bedroom, 1 1/2 baths one-story lower level condo is available for immediate move-in.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Lower Lakewood
1 Unit Available
1246 Walker Ave Apt 107
1246 Walker Avenue, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
490 sqft
Quiet tropical resort setting for 1bd / 1 ba condominium with full kitchen, hardwood floors, private balcony and air conditioning. The complex offers 18 amenities which are included in the rent and paid for by the owner.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Millsmont
1 Unit Available
3327 68th Ave Apt B
3327 68th Avenue, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Move-in special! $1500.00 off your 1st full month's rent! Gorgeous Oakland Two Bed/Two Bath Apartment! Walking distance to Eastmont Town Center, Taco Bell, McDonald's, Gazzali's Supermarket, Concordia Park, and more.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Upper Rockridge
1 Unit Available
5728 Moraga Avenue Unit A
5728 Moraga Avenue, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eastmont Hills
1 Unit Available
8010 Ney Ave
8010 Ney Avenue, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1008 sqft
2 Bed 1 Bath - 2 bedroom 1 bathroom Hardwood Flooring Off Street Parking Laundry hook Ups Large Back Yard Detached Garage Gated.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Downtown Walnut Creek
1 Unit Available
1524 Brooks Street
1524 Brooks Street, Walnut Creek, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1263 sqft
1524 Brooks Street Available 06/16/20 Rarely Available Downtown Walnut Creek Home! - Premier location in Downtown Walnut Creek 3 bedroom/2 bath with 1263 sq ft of living space Floor heat and window AC In-Unit laundry Hardwood floors throughout Walk

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Lower Lakewood
1 Unit Available
1192 Walker Ave
1192 Walker Avenue, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
915 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Beautiful loc near Downtown Walnut Creek - Property Id: 103378 great 1st floor 2 bedroom unit high ceilings beautiful unit new bamboo flooring Near all restaurants and shopping near financial institutions and bart near all

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lower Lakewood
1 Unit Available
1186 Walker Ave
1186 Walker Avenue, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 07/15/20 Beautiful downtown Walnut Creek (1st flr) - Property Id: 103374 Location Location Location.. A few minutes walk to all shops and restaurants near all financial institutions and groceries.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Millsmont
1 Unit Available
6618 Laird Ave
6618 Laird Avenue, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Glenview
1 Unit Available
4329 Edgewood Ave
4329 Edgewood Avenue, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,295
Oakland: 3 Bedroom Top Floor Flat in Craftsman Style Home nr Park Blvd Shops & Restaurants - This charming Glenview area three bedroom rental, a Craftsman style home (a duplex (separate occupied garden apartment below)) is nestled in a lovely

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Maxwell Park
1 Unit Available
5470 Camden Street Unit 2
5470 Camden Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) For inquiries Contact directly: 4088095438 .

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Claremont Elmwood
1 Unit Available
6940 Charing Cross Road
6940 Charing Cross Road, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,100
2424 sqft
Hartz Property Management Presents: 6940 Charing Cross Rd.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Moraga, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Moraga renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

