Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:48 AM

102 Apartments for rent in Moorpark, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Moorpark
1 Unit Available
11757 Villageview Court
11757 Villageview Court, Moorpark, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1407 sqft
11757 Villageview Court, Moorpark, CA 93021 - Great two story condominium in the Traditions at Mountain Meadows Community of Moorpark! Featuring an eat-in kitchen, hardwood flooring throughout, recessed lighting in the living room, and an updated

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Moorpark
1 Unit Available
4141 Brookcrest Court
4141 Brookcrest Court, Moorpark, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1020 sqft
Contact LA Linda Mills 805-402-2277 Traditions townhome - light and bright end unit with two balconies, 2 Bedrooms (closet added to 2nd) and 2 full baths. Open floor plan with fireplace, views.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Moorpark
1 Unit Available
14810 Blue Ridge Court
14810 Blue Ridge Court, Moorpark, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
3211 sqft
Welcome Home Cherry Hill to this beautiful 5-bedroom, 4 full bath, 3211 square ft. home on a cul-de-sac in gated community at The Moorpark Highlands located on a large premium lot.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Moorpark
1 Unit Available
15210 Campus Park Drive
15210 Campus Park Drive, Moorpark, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
975 sqft
Welcome Home to this beautifully updated ground level 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom Varsity Park Village corner unit condo. Open kitchen with newer refinished cabinets and stainless appliances including refrigerator with an adjacent dining room.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Central Thousand Oaks
10 Units Available
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,038
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,263
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,718
1340 sqft
Furnished one- and two-bedroom pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers fitness center, pool, bbq/grill area, garage parking. Thousand Oaks neighborhood with access to Ventura Freeway, Green Line public transit.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lang Ranch
9 Units Available
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,102
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,158
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,693
1084 sqft
Located at Avenue de Los Arboles and Westlake Boulevard, this apartment complex is one of the largest within the Thousand Oaks area. Offering open, spacious floor plans, gas-burning fireplaces and pet-friendly living.
Last updated June 13 at 01:28am
West Simi Valley
7 Units Available
IMT Wood Ranch
643 Country Club Dr, Simi Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
950 sqft
Lovely community in Wood Ranch neighborhood featuring Spanish architecture, shady courtyards, pristine pool, and 24-hour gym. Quick access to 23, 118, and 101 freeways. Newly renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances and granite counters.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Simi Valley Town Center
35 Units Available
Avalon Simi Valley
1579 E Jefferson Way, Simi Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,814
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,712
1231 sqft
Convenient to Simi Valley Town Center and Ronald Reagan Freeway. Apartments featuring pantries and private patios or balconies in a landscaped community with a well-equipped fitness center, game room, and multiple swimming pools and spas.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lang Ranch
3 Units Available
Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,108
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1084 sqft
Located close to outdoor recreation opportunities, like Lang Ranch and Lang Ranch Community Park. Residents live in units with washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Community amenities include gym, pool and playground.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Thousand Oaks
1 Unit Available
591 Tree Top Lane
591 Tree Top Lane, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
2169 sqft
591 Tree Top Lane - Adorable 2 story, 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse in Thousand Oaks! A beautiful property in a secluded and private complex. Situated high on the hills and surrounded by incredible natural beauty, the home has extraordinary privacy.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wildwood
1 Unit Available
219 MCAFEE COURT
219 Mcafee Court, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1143 sqft
219 MCAFEE COURT Available 07/14/20 First Level 3Bed / 2Bath Condo Near CAL LUTHERAN - Great location for Cal Lutheran Students and near Wildwood park area. Lovely 3bed 2bath condo.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Woodranch
1 Unit Available
610 Kingswood Ln. Unit A
610 Kingswood Lane, Simi Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1145 sqft
610 Kingswood Ln.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4317 Sand Canyon Road
4317 Sand Canyon Road, Ventura County, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
1100 sqft
1 bedroom guest house in Somis! - This property is a 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom house with air conditioning and a large 1 car garage. It is single level and has a spacious living area with vaulted ceilings and a built in bookshelf.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Wildwood
1 Unit Available
91 Magellan Street
91 Magellan Street, Thousand Oaks, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,995
2452 sqft
Beautiful 4 BR + 2.5 BA, approx.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Lang Ranch
1 Unit Available
1716 Tiburon Ct.
1716 Tiburon Court, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1152 sqft
This crisp, clean 3 bedroom townhome is located in a great area of Thousand Oaks. It features a light and bright open floor plan with a private gated patio and travertine Floors throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Wildwood
1 Unit Available
476 Serento Circle
476 Serento Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1185 sqft
"Wildwood Condos" Turn key 3 bedroom two bath end unit located on a tranquil cul de sac street. Almost 1200 sq.ft. with new paint and carpet, laminate floors and an attractive kitchen with granite counters and a walk in pantry.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Woodranch
1 Unit Available
32 Golden Glen Drive
32 Golden Glen Drive, Simi Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,700
4109 sqft
Beautiful Gated Legacy Collection Executive Pool Home in prestigious Wood Ranch. 5 bedrooms plus office includes 1 bedroom on main level. Very quiet, peaceful and private neighborhood. This home offers an open floor plan with high ceilings.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Lang Ranch
1 Unit Available
2227 Willowpark Court
2227 Willowpark Court, Thousand Oaks, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,850
1978 sqft
This great two story, newly painted inside and out, 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home is located on a cul-de-sac in Thousand Oaks. The living room has a vaulted ceiling and fireplace that flows into the formal dining room.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Rancho Conejo
1 Unit Available
1689 Amador Lane
1689 Amador Lane, Thousand Oaks, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
1679 sqft
Vacation from home! Entertainers paradise complete with pool, bar and palm trees. Sparkling pool has just been re-surfaced with micro pebble tech and has locking child safety-gate.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Simi Valley Town Center
1 Unit Available
1668 Heywood Street
1668 Heywood Street, Simi Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1328 sqft
Nice and clean townhouse ,ready to move in. Built in 2010. Light and bright, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths located in the best location of the complex. Fresh paint and plenty of sunshine makes it so pleasant and inviting.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Lang Ranch
1 Unit Available
3146 Foxtail Court
3146 Foxtail Court, Thousand Oaks, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1929 sqft
This lovely home is located behind the Eagle Ridge gates on a charming cul du sac. This incredible four bedroom home with almost 2000 sq.ft. features upgrades including tile & wood-like flooring across the downstairs.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Wildwood
1 Unit Available
24 Canfield Court
24 Canfield Court, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1816 sqft
Great large 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with large yard located in Cul De Sac. Family room, Great kitchen,Fireplace, Cathedral ceilings Two car garage,Great layout, newer flooring. furnace and Air conditioning. Large yard.

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Simi Valley Town Center
1 Unit Available
2190 Hawk Street
2190 Hawk Street, Simi Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1205 sqft
Single story 3 bed, 2 bath home on corner lot! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with open floor plan near schools and shopping. This home has many upgrades including wood-like flooring, dual pane windows and sliders, just to name a few.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Lang Ranch
1 Unit Available
2621 Dorado Court
2621 Dorado Court, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1870 sqft
undefined
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Moorpark, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Moorpark renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

