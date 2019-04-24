All apartments in Moorpark
7224 imbach

7224 Imbach Place · No Longer Available
Location

7224 Imbach Place, Moorpark, CA 93021
Moorpark

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
garage
A great find in Moorpark!! 5 bedroom 3 bath home with one bedroom and bath downstairs located on cul de sac with pretty views of the hills and sunrise. The entry, living room and dining room offer vaulted ceilings & custom drapes with lots of natural light. Glass french doors open to the family room featuring a fireplace and built in storage. The kitchen overlooks the back yard and has blue pearl granite counters, upgraded s/s appliances, center island and has an ample breakfast area which adjoins the family room. A bedroom, bath, and laundry room complete the downstairs. Upstairs features the ensuite master bedroom with wood floors, electric fireplace, volume ceiling, views of distant hills & custom drapes. Master bath features Italian marble floors, dual sinks, soaking tub and stall shower. The walk in closet has extensive built-ins. Three bedrooms and a large bathroom with dual sinks complete the upstairs. Most rooms have hard surface wood like flooring and custom window covers. A built-in BBQ is featured in the private back yard with plenty of patio area, table grape vines, and grassy area. The three car garage has custom built-in cabinets & dual extra quiet door openers. HOA features pool & play area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7224 imbach have any available units?
7224 imbach doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moorpark, CA.
What amenities does 7224 imbach have?
Some of 7224 imbach's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7224 imbach currently offering any rent specials?
7224 imbach is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7224 imbach pet-friendly?
No, 7224 imbach is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moorpark.
Does 7224 imbach offer parking?
Yes, 7224 imbach offers parking.
Does 7224 imbach have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7224 imbach does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7224 imbach have a pool?
Yes, 7224 imbach has a pool.
Does 7224 imbach have accessible units?
No, 7224 imbach does not have accessible units.
Does 7224 imbach have units with dishwashers?
No, 7224 imbach does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7224 imbach have units with air conditioning?
No, 7224 imbach does not have units with air conditioning.
