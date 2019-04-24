7224 imbach

Amenities

A great find in Moorpark!! 5 bedroom 3 bath home with one bedroom and bath downstairs located on cul de sac with pretty views of the hills and sunrise. The entry, living room and dining room offer vaulted ceilings & custom drapes with lots of natural light. Glass french doors open to the family room featuring a fireplace and built in storage. The kitchen overlooks the back yard and has blue pearl granite counters, upgraded s/s appliances, center island and has an ample breakfast area which adjoins the family room. A bedroom, bath, and laundry room complete the downstairs. Upstairs features the ensuite master bedroom with wood floors, electric fireplace, volume ceiling, views of distant hills & custom drapes. Master bath features Italian marble floors, dual sinks, soaking tub and stall shower. The walk in closet has extensive built-ins. Three bedrooms and a large bathroom with dual sinks complete the upstairs. Most rooms have hard surface wood like flooring and custom window covers. A built-in BBQ is featured in the private back yard with plenty of patio area, table grape vines, and grassy area. The three car garage has custom built-in cabinets & dual extra quiet door openers. HOA features pool & play area.