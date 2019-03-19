Amenities





6590 MARQUETTE STREET #C Available 03/01/19 Spacious Condo in Moorpark - This condo offers 3 bedroom plus 2 bathrooms.The kitchen is appointed with a stove, microwave, and dishwasher. You will enjoy the natural lighting year round from your spacious bedrooms.



Private full size laundry is located in laundry closet off rear patio. There is plenty of storage throughout plus it has a 2 single car garages.(1 attached and 1 detached).



Community amenities includes, 2 pools, cabanas, play areas & common area.



This condo is conveniently located near schools and Moorpark College.



Final security deposit will be based on credit scores. Available 3/1/19



No Pets Allowed



