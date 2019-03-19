All apartments in Moorpark
Find more places like 6590 MARQUETTE STREET #C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Moorpark, CA
/
6590 MARQUETTE STREET #C
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6590 MARQUETTE STREET #C

6590 Marquette Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6590 Marquette Street, Moorpark, CA 93021
Moorpark

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
garage
6590 MARQUETTE STREET #C Available 03/01/19 Spacious Condo in Moorpark - This condo offers 3 bedroom plus 2 bathrooms.The kitchen is appointed with a stove, microwave, and dishwasher. You will enjoy the natural lighting year round from your spacious bedrooms.

Private full size laundry is located in laundry closet off rear patio. There is plenty of storage throughout plus it has a 2 single car garages.(1 attached and 1 detached).

Community amenities includes, 2 pools, cabanas, play areas & common area.

This condo is conveniently located near schools and Moorpark College.

Final security deposit will be based on credit scores. Available 3/1/19

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4664951)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6590 MARQUETTE STREET #C have any available units?
6590 MARQUETTE STREET #C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moorpark, CA.
What amenities does 6590 MARQUETTE STREET #C have?
Some of 6590 MARQUETTE STREET #C's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6590 MARQUETTE STREET #C currently offering any rent specials?
6590 MARQUETTE STREET #C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6590 MARQUETTE STREET #C pet-friendly?
No, 6590 MARQUETTE STREET #C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moorpark.
Does 6590 MARQUETTE STREET #C offer parking?
Yes, 6590 MARQUETTE STREET #C offers parking.
Does 6590 MARQUETTE STREET #C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6590 MARQUETTE STREET #C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6590 MARQUETTE STREET #C have a pool?
Yes, 6590 MARQUETTE STREET #C has a pool.
Does 6590 MARQUETTE STREET #C have accessible units?
No, 6590 MARQUETTE STREET #C does not have accessible units.
Does 6590 MARQUETTE STREET #C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6590 MARQUETTE STREET #C has units with dishwashers.
Does 6590 MARQUETTE STREET #C have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6590 MARQUETTE STREET #C has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CADowney, CA
Simi Valley, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CAPalmdale, CAOak Park, CAWestlake Village, CAAgoura Hills, CACalabasas, CAMalibu, CATopanga, CA
Stevenson Ranch, CACastaic, CAPort Hueneme, CAChannel Islands Beach, CAOjai, CASan Fernando, CABeverly Hills, CACulver City, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Segundo, CAInglewood, CAManhattan Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons