Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Must see! This home features new wood floors and carpet in this 3 bed, 3 bath condo. New paint throughout. Large master bedroom. All bedrooms have mirrored wardrobes and ceiling fans. Indoor laundry area with hookups for washer and dryer. Central air/heat as well as house fan. Amenities include greenbelt, pool, and playground. 2 single car garages. Excellent credit a must.