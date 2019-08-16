All apartments in Moorpark
4272 N Cedarpine Lane

4272 North Cedarpine Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4272 North Cedarpine Lane, Moorpark, CA 93021
Moorpark

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Welcome home to this beautifully remodeled two story home in terrific neighborhood. Large 4+3 features downstairs bedroom and bath; Upstairs Jack and Jill bedroom with private vanities, sumptuous master suite with spa tub, separate shower, granite counters and dual sinks. Walk in closet is large with built in organizers. Kitchen is open to large family room and entertains with dark cherry cabinetry and flooring and plenty of counter space. Formal living and dining. Large covered patio and pleasant yard. Great Schools and location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4272 N Cedarpine Lane have any available units?
4272 N Cedarpine Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moorpark, CA.
What amenities does 4272 N Cedarpine Lane have?
Some of 4272 N Cedarpine Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4272 N Cedarpine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4272 N Cedarpine Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4272 N Cedarpine Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4272 N Cedarpine Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moorpark.
Does 4272 N Cedarpine Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4272 N Cedarpine Lane offers parking.
Does 4272 N Cedarpine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4272 N Cedarpine Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4272 N Cedarpine Lane have a pool?
No, 4272 N Cedarpine Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4272 N Cedarpine Lane have accessible units?
No, 4272 N Cedarpine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4272 N Cedarpine Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4272 N Cedarpine Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4272 N Cedarpine Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4272 N Cedarpine Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
