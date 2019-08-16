4272 N Cedarpine Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Welcome home to this beautifully remodeled two story home in terrific neighborhood. Large 4+3 features downstairs bedroom and bath; Upstairs Jack and Jill bedroom with private vanities, sumptuous master suite with spa tub, separate shower, granite counters and dual sinks. Walk in closet is large with built in organizers. Kitchen is open to large family room and entertains with dark cherry cabinetry and flooring and plenty of counter space. Formal living and dining. Large covered patio and pleasant yard. Great Schools and location.