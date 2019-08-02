4031 Napoli Place

Amenities

Stunningly updated 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in desirable Villagio tract. This impeccably-maintained home boasts newly installed wood laminate downstairs, newly installed carpet upstairs, recessed lighting, plantation shutters throughout, updated hardware & light fixtures. Remodeled light & bright kitchen with granite countertops, Carrara marble backsplash, breakfast/dining area & stainless steel appliances including refrigerator. Living room features an exquisite travertine fireplace with marble hearth. Sliding doors take you to the quiet backyard complete with covered patio, stamped concrete patio and newly landscape with grass as this is one of the largest backyards in the complex! Spacious master suite with ceiling fan and walk-in closet with organizers. Upstairs bathrooms have travertine flooring & downstairs powder room has marble flooring. Room for a small desk in upstairs landing. Direct access 2-car garage with built-in storage. Indoor laundry closet with full size stackable washer & dryer. Central heat and air conditioning. Community pool & spa. Close to shopping, restaurants, schools and parks. Welcome Home!