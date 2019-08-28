3994 Quailwood Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities pool bbq/grill guest suite hot tub

Beautiful executive level home in Moorpark's Buttercreek Estates. Expansive and well appointed, this home features 5 bedrooms (including a full guest suite on the first level with it's own bath), and 4 additional bathrooms, two fireplaces, formal dining, open family room and a great kitchen all wrapped up in 3,603 sq. ft. This home is in excellent condition and is well maintained. Wood flooring and natural stone tile throughout most of the home provides ease of maintenance. You'll love the pool and spa with its cascading water feature - all ready for Summer! This home is a winner and will fit the taste of the most discerning tenants. Great credit is important.