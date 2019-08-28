All apartments in Moorpark
Find more places like 3994 Quailwood Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Moorpark, CA
/
3994 Quailwood Street
Last updated August 28 2019 at 6:15 AM

3994 Quailwood Street

3994 Quailwood Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Moorpark
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3994 Quailwood Street, Moorpark, CA 93021
Moorpark

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
guest suite
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
guest suite
hot tub
Beautiful executive level home in Moorpark's Buttercreek Estates. Expansive and well appointed, this home features 5 bedrooms (including a full guest suite on the first level with it's own bath), and 4 additional bathrooms, two fireplaces, formal dining, open family room and a great kitchen all wrapped up in 3,603 sq. ft. This home is in excellent condition and is well maintained. Wood flooring and natural stone tile throughout most of the home provides ease of maintenance. You'll love the pool and spa with its cascading water feature - all ready for Summer! This home is a winner and will fit the taste of the most discerning tenants. Great credit is important.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3994 Quailwood Street have any available units?
3994 Quailwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moorpark, CA.
What amenities does 3994 Quailwood Street have?
Some of 3994 Quailwood Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3994 Quailwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
3994 Quailwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3994 Quailwood Street pet-friendly?
No, 3994 Quailwood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moorpark.
Does 3994 Quailwood Street offer parking?
No, 3994 Quailwood Street does not offer parking.
Does 3994 Quailwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3994 Quailwood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3994 Quailwood Street have a pool?
Yes, 3994 Quailwood Street has a pool.
Does 3994 Quailwood Street have accessible units?
No, 3994 Quailwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3994 Quailwood Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3994 Quailwood Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3994 Quailwood Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3994 Quailwood Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Moorpark 2 Bedroom ApartmentsMoorpark 3 Bedroom Apartments
Moorpark Apartments with BalconiesMoorpark Apartments with Parking
Moorpark Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CAOxnard, CABurbank, CA
Thousand Oaks, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CADowney, CALancaster, CAPalmdale, CACamarillo, CARedondo Beach, CAAlhambra, CA
Carpinteria, CACastaic, CAWest Carson, CACudahy, CAAltadena, CAPort Hueneme, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAMontecito, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons