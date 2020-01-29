All apartments in Moorpark
13183 WESTCOTT CT
13183 WESTCOTT CT

13183 Westcott Court · No Longer Available
Location

13183 Westcott Court, Moorpark, CA 93021
Moorpark

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Newer Elegant Home in Moorpark. - Well-maintained Canterbury Ivy Lane home featuring 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms. Located on a corner lot on a cul de sac. Inside you will find a spacious open floor plan, wood-like floors and crown molding throughout the lower level. The kitchen and dining area are open to the great room with entertainment niche. The gourmet kitchen is appointed with Caesarstone countertops, white appliances, and a backsplash. All bedrooms and laundry room are located upstairs. Spacious master bedroom w/walk-in closet. Glass-enclosed shower, bathtub, double sinks, and light oak cabinets. Enjoy views of the beautiful mountains from the upstairs master bedroom.

Additional amenities include air conditioning, central heating, ceiling fans in all the bedrooms and living room, laundry room with storage, direct access to the 2 car garage and an easy to maintain rear yard with patio.

HOA amenities include a community playground and community pool.
Final security deposit is based on credit scores.

Please note, all information is believed to be accurate and up to date. Changes to the home exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken.

(RLNE5362771)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13183 WESTCOTT CT have any available units?
13183 WESTCOTT CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moorpark, CA.
What amenities does 13183 WESTCOTT CT have?
Some of 13183 WESTCOTT CT's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13183 WESTCOTT CT currently offering any rent specials?
13183 WESTCOTT CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13183 WESTCOTT CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 13183 WESTCOTT CT is pet friendly.
Does 13183 WESTCOTT CT offer parking?
Yes, 13183 WESTCOTT CT offers parking.
Does 13183 WESTCOTT CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13183 WESTCOTT CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13183 WESTCOTT CT have a pool?
Yes, 13183 WESTCOTT CT has a pool.
Does 13183 WESTCOTT CT have accessible units?
No, 13183 WESTCOTT CT does not have accessible units.
Does 13183 WESTCOTT CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13183 WESTCOTT CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 13183 WESTCOTT CT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13183 WESTCOTT CT has units with air conditioning.

