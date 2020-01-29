13183 WESTCOTT CT

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Newer Elegant Home in Moorpark. - Well-maintained Canterbury Ivy Lane home featuring 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms. Located on a corner lot on a cul de sac. Inside you will find a spacious open floor plan, wood-like floors and crown molding throughout the lower level. The kitchen and dining area are open to the great room with entertainment niche. The gourmet kitchen is appointed with Caesarstone countertops, white appliances, and a backsplash. All bedrooms and laundry room are located upstairs. Spacious master bedroom w/walk-in closet. Glass-enclosed shower, bathtub, double sinks, and light oak cabinets. Enjoy views of the beautiful mountains from the upstairs master bedroom.



Additional amenities include air conditioning, central heating, ceiling fans in all the bedrooms and living room, laundry room with storage, direct access to the 2 car garage and an easy to maintain rear yard with patio.



HOA amenities include a community playground and community pool.

Final security deposit is based on credit scores.



Please note, all information is believed to be accurate and up to date. Changes to the home exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken.



(RLNE5362771)