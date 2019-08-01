Amenities

13021 E Cloverdale St Available 08/01/19 Attractive South Moorpark Home - This home is a 4 bed 2.5 bath with 2,123 sq/ft with a step down living room with dining area and high ceiling. Wood like flooring in family room that also features a fireplace and wet bar. Updated powder room and indoor laundry room. Loft area for a small office, some crown molding. Secondary bedrooms are light and bright with good size secondary bathroom. Master suite features high ceiling and master bath comes with a large tub and separate shower. Lots of storage space and a 3 car garage to boot. Front and rear yards look great and the home is ready for move-in.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3392176)