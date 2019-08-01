All apartments in Moorpark
Find more places like 13021 E Cloverdale St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Moorpark, CA
/
13021 E Cloverdale St
Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

13021 E Cloverdale St

13021 East Cloverdale Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

13021 East Cloverdale Street, Moorpark, CA 93021
Moorpark

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
13021 E Cloverdale St Available 08/01/19 Attractive South Moorpark Home - This home is a 4 bed 2.5 bath with 2,123 sq/ft with a step down living room with dining area and high ceiling. Wood like flooring in family room that also features a fireplace and wet bar. Updated powder room and indoor laundry room. Loft area for a small office, some crown molding. Secondary bedrooms are light and bright with good size secondary bathroom. Master suite features high ceiling and master bath comes with a large tub and separate shower. Lots of storage space and a 3 car garage to boot. Front and rear yards look great and the home is ready for move-in.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3392176)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13021 E Cloverdale St have any available units?
13021 E Cloverdale St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moorpark, CA.
What amenities does 13021 E Cloverdale St have?
Some of 13021 E Cloverdale St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13021 E Cloverdale St currently offering any rent specials?
13021 E Cloverdale St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13021 E Cloverdale St pet-friendly?
Yes, 13021 E Cloverdale St is pet friendly.
Does 13021 E Cloverdale St offer parking?
Yes, 13021 E Cloverdale St offers parking.
Does 13021 E Cloverdale St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13021 E Cloverdale St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13021 E Cloverdale St have a pool?
No, 13021 E Cloverdale St does not have a pool.
Does 13021 E Cloverdale St have accessible units?
No, 13021 E Cloverdale St does not have accessible units.
Does 13021 E Cloverdale St have units with dishwashers?
No, 13021 E Cloverdale St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13021 E Cloverdale St have units with air conditioning?
No, 13021 E Cloverdale St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CADowney, CA
Simi Valley, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CAPalmdale, CAOak Park, CAWestlake Village, CAAgoura Hills, CACalabasas, CAMalibu, CATopanga, CA
Stevenson Ranch, CACastaic, CAPort Hueneme, CAChannel Islands Beach, CAOjai, CASan Fernando, CABeverly Hills, CACulver City, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Segundo, CAInglewood, CAManhattan Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons