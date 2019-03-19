12077 Alderbrook Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

This 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom house is ready to welcome a new owner. The lower level houses the living room, family room, formal dining room, and a kitchen with space to put a breakfast table. An open wet bar is accessible from both the family room and the living room. The living room features a fireplace, French doors to the side yard, and high ceilings. Upstairs the spacious master suite features built in cabinets and shelving, and a bathroom with a separate shower and bathtub. It is separated from the other three upstairs bedrooms by a lovely bridge that overlooks the living room. Conveniently located just a few houses away from the sparkling community pool, you have a choice to relax either poolside, or under the covered patio in the quaint back yard. Schools, parks, and shopping are all within a half mile of the house.