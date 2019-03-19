All apartments in Moorpark
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12077 Alderbrook Street

12077 Alderbrook Street · No Longer Available
Location

12077 Alderbrook Street, Moorpark, CA 93021
Moorpark

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
bathtub
oven
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
This 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom house is ready to welcome a new owner. The lower level houses the living room, family room, formal dining room, and a kitchen with space to put a breakfast table. An open wet bar is accessible from both the family room and the living room. The living room features a fireplace, French doors to the side yard, and high ceilings. Upstairs the spacious master suite features built in cabinets and shelving, and a bathroom with a separate shower and bathtub. It is separated from the other three upstairs bedrooms by a lovely bridge that overlooks the living room. Conveniently located just a few houses away from the sparkling community pool, you have a choice to relax either poolside, or under the covered patio in the quaint back yard. Schools, parks, and shopping are all within a half mile of the house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12077 Alderbrook Street have any available units?
12077 Alderbrook Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moorpark, CA.
What amenities does 12077 Alderbrook Street have?
Some of 12077 Alderbrook Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12077 Alderbrook Street currently offering any rent specials?
12077 Alderbrook Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12077 Alderbrook Street pet-friendly?
No, 12077 Alderbrook Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moorpark.
Does 12077 Alderbrook Street offer parking?
No, 12077 Alderbrook Street does not offer parking.
Does 12077 Alderbrook Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12077 Alderbrook Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12077 Alderbrook Street have a pool?
Yes, 12077 Alderbrook Street has a pool.
Does 12077 Alderbrook Street have accessible units?
No, 12077 Alderbrook Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12077 Alderbrook Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12077 Alderbrook Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 12077 Alderbrook Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 12077 Alderbrook Street does not have units with air conditioning.
