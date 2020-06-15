All apartments in Moorpark
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

11757 Villageview Court

11757 Villageview Court · (805) 777-0033
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

11757 Villageview Court, Moorpark, CA 93021
Moorpark

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11757 Villageview Court · Avail. Jul 1

$2,675

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1407 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
11757 Villageview Court Available 07/01/20 11757 Villageview Court, Moorpark, CA 93021 - Great two story condominium in the Traditions at Mountain Meadows Community of Moorpark! Featuring an eat-in kitchen, hardwood flooring throughout, recessed lighting in the living room, and an updated master bathroom. Includes attached 2 car garage, private back patio, access to association pool, spa and clubhouse! Easy access to parks, schools and shops. Available June 1st! Please visit www.ThePliskyGroup.com for more information!

(RLNE5653078)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11757 Villageview Court have any available units?
11757 Villageview Court has a unit available for $2,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11757 Villageview Court have?
Some of 11757 Villageview Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11757 Villageview Court currently offering any rent specials?
11757 Villageview Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11757 Villageview Court pet-friendly?
No, 11757 Villageview Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moorpark.
Does 11757 Villageview Court offer parking?
Yes, 11757 Villageview Court does offer parking.
Does 11757 Villageview Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11757 Villageview Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11757 Villageview Court have a pool?
Yes, 11757 Villageview Court has a pool.
Does 11757 Villageview Court have accessible units?
No, 11757 Villageview Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11757 Villageview Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 11757 Villageview Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11757 Villageview Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 11757 Villageview Court does not have units with air conditioning.
