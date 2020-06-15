Amenities

11757 Villageview Court Available 07/01/20 11757 Villageview Court, Moorpark, CA 93021 - Great two story condominium in the Traditions at Mountain Meadows Community of Moorpark! Featuring an eat-in kitchen, hardwood flooring throughout, recessed lighting in the living room, and an updated master bathroom. Includes attached 2 car garage, private back patio, access to association pool, spa and clubhouse! Easy access to parks, schools and shops. Available June 1st! Please visit www.ThePliskyGroup.com for more information!



(RLNE5653078)