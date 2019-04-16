All apartments in Moorpark
11683 Pinedale Road
Last updated April 16 2019 at 9:34 AM

11683 Pinedale Road

11683 Pinedale Road · No Longer Available
Location

11683 Pinedale Road, Moorpark, CA 93021
Moorpark

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
garage
hot tub
This highly sought after Tuscany home consisting of 4 bedrooms & 3.5 baths is located in one of Moorpark's most desirable neighborhoods and is considered to be a rare find at this price range.With a dramatic entrance, this open & spacious floor plan of approximately 3,949 sq.ft. showcases a formal living room with high ceilings and large windows that draws every speck of natural lighting that you can imagine.A formal dining room for entertaining & a spacious kitchen open to the family room w/backyard views.Master bedroom offers an expanded sitting area w/fireplace & bonus room just perfect for an office/nursery/hobby environment.Other features include;newer carpet, crown molding, formal wet bar,2 secondary bedrooms share connecting bathroom, indoor laundry room, 3-car garage w/workman's area, entertainer's backyard & much more.If you admire national distinguished schools, & prefer secluded parks w/mountain views, close to shopping & restaurants,community pool & spa, then wait no more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11683 Pinedale Road have any available units?
11683 Pinedale Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moorpark, CA.
What amenities does 11683 Pinedale Road have?
Some of 11683 Pinedale Road's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11683 Pinedale Road currently offering any rent specials?
11683 Pinedale Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11683 Pinedale Road pet-friendly?
No, 11683 Pinedale Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moorpark.
Does 11683 Pinedale Road offer parking?
Yes, 11683 Pinedale Road offers parking.
Does 11683 Pinedale Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11683 Pinedale Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11683 Pinedale Road have a pool?
Yes, 11683 Pinedale Road has a pool.
Does 11683 Pinedale Road have accessible units?
No, 11683 Pinedale Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11683 Pinedale Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 11683 Pinedale Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11683 Pinedale Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 11683 Pinedale Road does not have units with air conditioning.
