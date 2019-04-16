11683 Pinedale Road

Amenities

This highly sought after Tuscany home consisting of 4 bedrooms & 3.5 baths is located in one of Moorpark's most desirable neighborhoods and is considered to be a rare find at this price range.With a dramatic entrance, this open & spacious floor plan of approximately 3,949 sq.ft. showcases a formal living room with high ceilings and large windows that draws every speck of natural lighting that you can imagine.A formal dining room for entertaining & a spacious kitchen open to the family room w/backyard views.Master bedroom offers an expanded sitting area w/fireplace & bonus room just perfect for an office/nursery/hobby environment.Other features include;newer carpet, crown molding, formal wet bar,2 secondary bedrooms share connecting bathroom, indoor laundry room, 3-car garage w/workman's area, entertainer's backyard & much more.If you admire national distinguished schools, & prefer secluded parks w/mountain views, close to shopping & restaurants,community pool & spa, then wait no more.