Moorpark, CA
11527 Countrycreek Court
Last updated March 6 2020 at 7:56 AM

11527 Countrycreek Court

11527 Countrycreek Court · No Longer Available
Location

11527 Countrycreek Court, Moorpark, CA 93021
Moorpark

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Gorgeously remodeled 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 1,407 sq ft townhome in the popular Traditions neighborhood of Moorpark! Designer finishes throughout including gorgeous laminate wood flooring. Spacious living room with cozy fireplace recently upgraded with molding & Carrara marble surround, recessed lighting and large sliding door to the backyard. The eat-in kitchen has a dining area as well as bar top seating, refinished cabinets, crown molding, granite counters, subway tile backsplash, custom pendant & recessed lighting, and stainless steel appliances including refrigerator. Downstairs you'll also find a walk-in storage closet, stackable full size washer & dryer and fully remodeled half bathroom with a custom vanity with Carrara marble counter. Upstairs features newer carpet throughout, a desk area, secondary bedroom, and remodeled full bathroom. The master suite has park views, ceiling fan, and large master bathroom with tile floors, a custom vanity with Carrara marble counters, his &hers sinks, and walk-in closet with built-in organizers. The backyard patio backs to private park within the community. Community amenities include a clubhouse, large pool, & spa. Close to Vons, restaurants, parks & award winning schools. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11527 Countrycreek Court have any available units?
11527 Countrycreek Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moorpark, CA.
What amenities does 11527 Countrycreek Court have?
Some of 11527 Countrycreek Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11527 Countrycreek Court currently offering any rent specials?
11527 Countrycreek Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11527 Countrycreek Court pet-friendly?
No, 11527 Countrycreek Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moorpark.
Does 11527 Countrycreek Court offer parking?
Yes, 11527 Countrycreek Court offers parking.
Does 11527 Countrycreek Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11527 Countrycreek Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11527 Countrycreek Court have a pool?
Yes, 11527 Countrycreek Court has a pool.
Does 11527 Countrycreek Court have accessible units?
No, 11527 Countrycreek Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11527 Countrycreek Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11527 Countrycreek Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 11527 Countrycreek Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 11527 Countrycreek Court does not have units with air conditioning.
