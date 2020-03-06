11527 Countrycreek Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub

Gorgeously remodeled 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 1,407 sq ft townhome in the popular Traditions neighborhood of Moorpark! Designer finishes throughout including gorgeous laminate wood flooring. Spacious living room with cozy fireplace recently upgraded with molding & Carrara marble surround, recessed lighting and large sliding door to the backyard. The eat-in kitchen has a dining area as well as bar top seating, refinished cabinets, crown molding, granite counters, subway tile backsplash, custom pendant & recessed lighting, and stainless steel appliances including refrigerator. Downstairs you'll also find a walk-in storage closet, stackable full size washer & dryer and fully remodeled half bathroom with a custom vanity with Carrara marble counter. Upstairs features newer carpet throughout, a desk area, secondary bedroom, and remodeled full bathroom. The master suite has park views, ceiling fan, and large master bathroom with tile floors, a custom vanity with Carrara marble counters, his &hers sinks, and walk-in closet with built-in organizers. The backyard patio backs to private park within the community. Community amenities include a clubhouse, large pool, & spa. Close to Vons, restaurants, parks & award winning schools. Welcome home!