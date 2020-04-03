All apartments in Montecito
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:27 PM

830 Chelham Way

830 Chelham Way · (805) 451-1077
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

830 Chelham Way, Montecito, CA 93108
Montecito Home Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Open and bright four-bedroom, three bath custom Mountain View home in tranquil Montecito. The living room and updated kitchen (with stainless steel appliances) open to beautiful mountain views from their large patio doors. These doors open onto an oversized view deck giving the home an open and bright feel. The back of the home overlooks a lush tree-filled backyard, giving privacy. The bright and open living room also has vaulted ceilings, fireplace and hardwood floors. There is one over-sized bedroom on the main level with its own private access to the deck and views. This room also has an attached full bath. The lower level of the home has a master suite with a private bathroom, dual sinks and an over-sized walk-in closet. There are two more large bedrooms and an over-sized full bath wit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 830 Chelham Way have any available units?
830 Chelham Way has a unit available for $5,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 830 Chelham Way have?
Some of 830 Chelham Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 830 Chelham Way currently offering any rent specials?
830 Chelham Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 830 Chelham Way pet-friendly?
No, 830 Chelham Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montecito.
Does 830 Chelham Way offer parking?
No, 830 Chelham Way does not offer parking.
Does 830 Chelham Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 830 Chelham Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 830 Chelham Way have a pool?
No, 830 Chelham Way does not have a pool.
Does 830 Chelham Way have accessible units?
No, 830 Chelham Way does not have accessible units.
Does 830 Chelham Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 830 Chelham Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 830 Chelham Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 830 Chelham Way does not have units with air conditioning.
