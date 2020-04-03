830 Chelham Way

Amenities

Open and bright four-bedroom, three bath custom Mountain View home in tranquil Montecito. The living room and updated kitchen (with stainless steel appliances) open to beautiful mountain views from their large patio doors. These doors open onto an oversized view deck giving the home an open and bright feel. The back of the home overlooks a lush tree-filled backyard, giving privacy. The bright and open living room also has vaulted ceilings, fireplace and hardwood floors. There is one over-sized bedroom on the main level with its own private access to the deck and views. This room also has an attached full bath. The lower level of the home has a master suite with a private bathroom, dual sinks and an over-sized walk-in closet. There are two more large bedrooms and an over-sized full bath wit