296 Las Entradas Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub media room tennis court

Escape from it all and head straight to your private Montecito summer residence. This luxury Villa sits on a knoll in the exclusive gated Ennisbrook neighborhood of Montecito, this luxurious 6-bedroom Andalusian Villa is set on 3+/- acres of mature oaks, meticulous landscape with a stunning rose garden. This unique home features handcrafted meticulous European details throughout, hand carved doors and ceilings, tile and stone imported from around the globe, guest house, theater, gym, large tiled pool and spa, tennis court with pavilion, and multi car garage. Offering gated resort-like living, with total privacy and spectacular 360-degree ocean and mountain views, set in the heart of Montecito just minutes to the 101. Now available MD-LD. 2 month minimum applies