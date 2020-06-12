All apartments in Montecito
256 Las Entradas
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:28 AM

256 Las Entradas

256 Las Entradas Drive · (805) 570-4827
Location

256 Las Entradas Drive, Montecito, CA 93108

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

6 Bedrooms

Unit 256 Las Entradas · Avail. Aug 1

$25,000

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 8 Bath · 8716 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
media room
sauna
tennis court
256 Las Entradas Available 08/01/20 Majestic Tudor Mansion with sweeping ocean and island views! Montecito... - Majestic Tudor Mansion with sweeping ocean and island views located inside the secure gates of the exclusive community of Ennisbrook (clubhouse, heated pool & tennis courts). Highest quality construction with attention to every detail. Wrap around decks, tropical garden paradise with many fruit trees. Lower level has home theater, games room, exercise room, sauna, full bath & outdoor jacuzzi spa.

Massive $1.5M remodel done in 2007/08 including new steel wall and foundation support beams to support the new slate roof. Meticulous care taken with quality materials (ie- stainless steel flashing on decks & copper nails on slate roof) and old-world style workmanship to ensure long-term carefree enjoyment. Lower level exercise room area could easily be converted into maids quarters.

This incredible property is available furnished for $25,000 a month over 4 months.
$30,000 for less than 4 months:)

Call Billy for showings 805.570.4827
Thank you kindly

AVAILABLE NOW!

(RLNE2574049)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 256 Las Entradas have any available units?
256 Las Entradas has a unit available for $25,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 256 Las Entradas have?
Some of 256 Las Entradas's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 256 Las Entradas currently offering any rent specials?
256 Las Entradas isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 256 Las Entradas pet-friendly?
No, 256 Las Entradas is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montecito.
Does 256 Las Entradas offer parking?
No, 256 Las Entradas does not offer parking.
Does 256 Las Entradas have units with washers and dryers?
No, 256 Las Entradas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 256 Las Entradas have a pool?
Yes, 256 Las Entradas has a pool.
Does 256 Las Entradas have accessible units?
No, 256 Las Entradas does not have accessible units.
Does 256 Las Entradas have units with dishwashers?
No, 256 Las Entradas does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 256 Las Entradas have units with air conditioning?
No, 256 Las Entradas does not have units with air conditioning.
