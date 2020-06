Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage media room new construction

Contemporary Masterpiece available unfurnished beginning June 1-longterm. Newly constructed Jeff Shelton design ocean view retreat with 3bd/3.5ba with pool overlooking ocean/Islands and mountains. The elevator attached to the 2 car garage lowers you to the main level of the home, boasting high ceilings, open concept, stunning design and quality finishes throughout creating a one of a kind experience. Accordion windows fold away to provide unobstructed ocean view from living room and kitchen. The kitchen is outfitted with top of the line Thermador appliances and Quartz countertops fabricated to withstand heat and staining. The media room has a 65'' TV with full surround sound and integrated bar with wine fridge. A/C and Radiant heat throughout. EV charging stations. Cold Spring Scho