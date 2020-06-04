1368 E Mountain Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

AVAILABLE STARTING SEPT 15th** Nestled in the foothills of Montecito, this expansive 5-acre compound offers panoramic views of the Pacific. Created by renowned designer Bobby Webb and evoking timeless architecture reminiscent of the new Rosewood Miramar Hotel, this 8 bedroom, 9 bathroom estate is a private sanctuary all its own. Beyond the sweeping 10,700 square foot main house, the gardens and landscape are graced with endless rose bushes, terraced lawns and a melange of pools, ponds & fountains. The lower lawn terrace features a 56 foot swimming pool bordered by a 2-bedroom pool pavilion and a 2-bedroom guest cottage that conjures a cozy, coastal vibe. Lush landscaping (thanks to a private well) complements the wandering stream, lily pad filled pond and gazebo