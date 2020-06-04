All apartments in Montecito
Last updated June 4 2020 at 2:07 AM

1368 E Mountain Dr

1368 East Mountain Drive · (805) 455-8055
Location

1368 East Mountain Drive, Montecito, CA 93108

Price and availability

8 Bedrooms

Unit 8 Bed · Avail. now

$75,000

8 Bed · 11 Bath · 11351 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
AVAILABLE STARTING SEPT 15th** Nestled in the foothills of Montecito, this expansive 5-acre compound offers panoramic views of the Pacific. Created by renowned designer Bobby Webb and evoking timeless architecture reminiscent of the new Rosewood Miramar Hotel, this 8 bedroom, 9 bathroom estate is a private sanctuary all its own. Beyond the sweeping 10,700 square foot main house, the gardens and landscape are graced with endless rose bushes, terraced lawns and a melange of pools, ponds & fountains. The lower lawn terrace features a 56 foot swimming pool bordered by a 2-bedroom pool pavilion and a 2-bedroom guest cottage that conjures a cozy, coastal vibe. Lush landscaping (thanks to a private well) complements the wandering stream, lily pad filled pond and gazebo

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1368 E Mountain Dr have any available units?
1368 E Mountain Dr has a unit available for $75,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1368 E Mountain Dr have?
Some of 1368 E Mountain Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1368 E Mountain Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1368 E Mountain Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1368 E Mountain Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1368 E Mountain Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montecito.
Does 1368 E Mountain Dr offer parking?
No, 1368 E Mountain Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1368 E Mountain Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1368 E Mountain Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1368 E Mountain Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1368 E Mountain Dr has a pool.
Does 1368 E Mountain Dr have accessible units?
No, 1368 E Mountain Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1368 E Mountain Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1368 E Mountain Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1368 E Mountain Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1368 E Mountain Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
