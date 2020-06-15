All apartments in Montecito
1084 Golf Road
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

1084 Golf Road

1084 Golf Road · (805) 689-7700
Location

1084 Golf Road, Montecito, CA 93108

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

8 Bedrooms

Unit 8 beds, 10.5 baths, $55000 · Avail. Sep 5

$55,000

8 Bed · 10.5 Bath · 7200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Available 09/05/20 Available September 5th

Montecitos finest property, this magnificent 1920s estate combines the grace, style and elegance of Montecitos Golden Age with world-class, modern amenities, offering a truly luxurious lifestyle.

The property spans over 3 acres, nestled on a private lane in Montecitos most prominent neighborhood, just minutes from the beach and Lower Village. The gated main drive leads up to the house past lush, mature plantings and opens up to breathtaking mountain views and romantic gardens. A swimmers pool and cabana, as well as a North/South championship tennis court are perfectly situated to enjoy the surroundings.

Completely and carefully renovated in 2016 with the highest quality finishes, no expense was spared in creating a luxurious, modern estate. The 7,200 square-foot home has 6 large bedrooms and 9 bathrooms, as well as a 2-bedroom, 1-bath guest house, a 4-car garage and an attached fitness studio. Property is equipped with several A/C zones.

A bright, open floor plan welcomes visitors to the main floor with an impressive grand foyer. Beamed ceilings, clean lines and hardwood floors are complemented by gracefully arching doors that open to a gorgeous, Moroccan-style central courtyard. A fully equipped gourmet kitchen has been outfitted with the finest appliances, and the formal dining and living rooms offer expansive entertaining possibilities.

A more relaxed family room as well as staff quarters are also on the main floor. The upper level has 4 spacious en-suite bedrooms, and the lower level houses a full wine cellar. A separate wing holds the generously-sized master suite, a media room and a library.

A truly unique opportunity for those who wish to live in Montecitos most prominent neighborhood and experience 1920s charm in a luxurious modern estate.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1084-golf-rd-montecito-ca-93108-usa/387cc5f0-75e4-4015-859f-77e5166a8465

(RLNE5821352)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1084 Golf Road have any available units?
1084 Golf Road has a unit available for $55,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1084 Golf Road have?
Some of 1084 Golf Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1084 Golf Road currently offering any rent specials?
1084 Golf Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1084 Golf Road pet-friendly?
No, 1084 Golf Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montecito.
Does 1084 Golf Road offer parking?
Yes, 1084 Golf Road does offer parking.
Does 1084 Golf Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1084 Golf Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1084 Golf Road have a pool?
Yes, 1084 Golf Road has a pool.
Does 1084 Golf Road have accessible units?
No, 1084 Golf Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1084 Golf Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1084 Golf Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1084 Golf Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1084 Golf Road has units with air conditioning.
