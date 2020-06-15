1084 Golf Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard gym parking pool garage media room tennis court

Available 09/05/20 Available September 5th



Montecitos finest property, this magnificent 1920s estate combines the grace, style and elegance of Montecitos Golden Age with world-class, modern amenities, offering a truly luxurious lifestyle.



The property spans over 3 acres, nestled on a private lane in Montecitos most prominent neighborhood, just minutes from the beach and Lower Village. The gated main drive leads up to the house past lush, mature plantings and opens up to breathtaking mountain views and romantic gardens. A swimmers pool and cabana, as well as a North/South championship tennis court are perfectly situated to enjoy the surroundings.



Completely and carefully renovated in 2016 with the highest quality finishes, no expense was spared in creating a luxurious, modern estate. The 7,200 square-foot home has 6 large bedrooms and 9 bathrooms, as well as a 2-bedroom, 1-bath guest house, a 4-car garage and an attached fitness studio. Property is equipped with several A/C zones.



A bright, open floor plan welcomes visitors to the main floor with an impressive grand foyer. Beamed ceilings, clean lines and hardwood floors are complemented by gracefully arching doors that open to a gorgeous, Moroccan-style central courtyard. A fully equipped gourmet kitchen has been outfitted with the finest appliances, and the formal dining and living rooms offer expansive entertaining possibilities.



A more relaxed family room as well as staff quarters are also on the main floor. The upper level has 4 spacious en-suite bedrooms, and the lower level houses a full wine cellar. A separate wing holds the generously-sized master suite, a media room and a library.



A truly unique opportunity for those who wish to live in Montecitos most prominent neighborhood and experience 1920s charm in a luxurious modern estate.



