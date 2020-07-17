832 S Taylor Ave G

Amenities
Gorgeous 3Bed+2Ba+3Parking *Exquisitely Renovated* - Property Id: 309275
Property Description:
An attractive non-smoking building constructed in 1988. Recently renovated, spacious 3-bedroom, 2 full-bath upstairs unit with 3-Gated, Covered Parking in a quiet neighborhood. Close proximity to Interstate 5, 60, and 605 freeways. 12 min to Downtown LA.
Rental Features:
- 1988 Construction. Exquisitely renovated upstairs unit
- Formal Living room with balcony area. Master bedroom with walk-in closet
- Freshly painted with 2-tone designer color
- Custom kitchen cabinetry, Granite countertops, Stainless Steel sink & faucet
- Brand new flooring in Living room & bedrooms. Tile-floor in kitchen, bathrooms
- On-site three (3) Gated, Covered Parking. On-site Laundry
- $2550/mo with $2550 security deposit on-approved-credit (OAC)
- 1-year Lease minimum. $35 application fee/adult
- Sorry, No-pets, No-smoking
Cassini Property Management
Please NO email. *Text Only* Manager at:
626-823-2821 *Text Only* - Please mention “Taylor”.
Thank you.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/832-s-taylor-ave-montebello-ca-unit-g/309275
Property Id 309275
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5938707)