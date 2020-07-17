All apartments in Montebello
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

832 S Taylor Ave G

832 South Taylor Avenue · (626) 823-2821
Location

832 South Taylor Avenue, Montebello, CA 90640
Montebello

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit G · Avail. now

$2,550

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Gorgeous 3Bed+2Ba+3Parking *Exquisitely Renovated* - Property Id: 309275

Property Description:

An attractive non-smoking building constructed in 1988. Recently renovated, spacious 3-bedroom, 2 full-bath upstairs unit with 3-Gated, Covered Parking in a quiet neighborhood. Close proximity to Interstate 5, 60, and 605 freeways. 12 min to Downtown LA.

Rental Features:

- 1988 Construction. Exquisitely renovated upstairs unit
- Formal Living room with balcony area. Master bedroom with walk-in closet
- Freshly painted with 2-tone designer color
- Custom kitchen cabinetry, Granite countertops, Stainless Steel sink & faucet
- Brand new flooring in Living room & bedrooms. Tile-floor in kitchen, bathrooms
- On-site three (3) Gated, Covered Parking. On-site Laundry
- $2550/mo with $2550 security deposit on-approved-credit (OAC)
- 1-year Lease minimum. $35 application fee/adult
- Sorry, No-pets, No-smoking

Cassini Property Management
Please NO email. *Text Only* Manager at:
626-823-2821 *Text Only* - Please mention “Taylor”.
Thank you.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/832-s-taylor-ave-montebello-ca-unit-g/309275
Property Id 309275

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5938707)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 832 S Taylor Ave G have any available units?
832 S Taylor Ave G has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 832 S Taylor Ave G have?
Some of 832 S Taylor Ave G's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 832 S Taylor Ave G currently offering any rent specials?
832 S Taylor Ave G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 832 S Taylor Ave G pet-friendly?
No, 832 S Taylor Ave G is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montebello.
Does 832 S Taylor Ave G offer parking?
Yes, 832 S Taylor Ave G offers parking.
Does 832 S Taylor Ave G have units with washers and dryers?
No, 832 S Taylor Ave G does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 832 S Taylor Ave G have a pool?
No, 832 S Taylor Ave G does not have a pool.
Does 832 S Taylor Ave G have accessible units?
No, 832 S Taylor Ave G does not have accessible units.
Does 832 S Taylor Ave G have units with dishwashers?
No, 832 S Taylor Ave G does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 832 S Taylor Ave G have units with air conditioning?
No, 832 S Taylor Ave G does not have units with air conditioning.
