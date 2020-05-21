729 Montana Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Just in time for the holidays this 3 bed 2.5 bath craftsman style home beckons you! Step through the front door and instantly feel at home. Snuggle up in front of the fireplace on those chilly nights or enjoy entertaining friends and family in its open and bright floor plan! Beautiful granite counter tops in kitchen that easily flows into the dining room and family room. Indoor laundry area in the family room with storage. There are 2 patio areas outside for outdoor dining or play area for the kids. Attached 2 car garage with plenty of storage space. All bedrooms are upstairs and feature beautiful wood flooring and mirrored closets. The master bathroom with granite counter tops and dual sinks, shower/tub, and his/her closets. The guest bathroom also boasts granite counter tops, tile floors and a shower/tub. The guest bedrooms are perfect for family or friends. The community has an attractive park like atmosphere with lots of grass, winding pathways and trees. Conveniently located within walking distance to restaurants, shopping, with easy access to freeway and Gold. Don’t be fooled by its proximity to the freeway…the complex is very serene and quiet!