Home
/
Monrovia, CA
/
729 Montana Street
Last updated December 18 2019 at 9:05 AM

729 Montana Street

729 Montana Street · No Longer Available
Location

729 Montana Street, Monrovia, CA 91016
Monrovia

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Just in time for the holidays this 3 bed 2.5 bath craftsman style home beckons you! Step through the front door and instantly feel at home. Snuggle up in front of the fireplace on those chilly nights or enjoy entertaining friends and family in its open and bright floor plan! Beautiful granite counter tops in kitchen that easily flows into the dining room and family room. Indoor laundry area in the family room with storage. There are 2 patio areas outside for outdoor dining or play area for the kids. Attached 2 car garage with plenty of storage space. All bedrooms are upstairs and feature beautiful wood flooring and mirrored closets. The master bathroom with granite counter tops and dual sinks, shower/tub, and his/her closets. The guest bathroom also boasts granite counter tops, tile floors and a shower/tub. The guest bedrooms are perfect for family or friends. The community has an attractive park like atmosphere with lots of grass, winding pathways and trees. Conveniently located within walking distance to restaurants, shopping, with easy access to freeway and Gold. Don’t be fooled by its proximity to the freeway…the complex is very serene and quiet!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 729 Montana Street have any available units?
729 Montana Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monrovia, CA.
What amenities does 729 Montana Street have?
Some of 729 Montana Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 729 Montana Street currently offering any rent specials?
729 Montana Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 729 Montana Street pet-friendly?
No, 729 Montana Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monrovia.
Does 729 Montana Street offer parking?
Yes, 729 Montana Street offers parking.
Does 729 Montana Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 729 Montana Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 729 Montana Street have a pool?
No, 729 Montana Street does not have a pool.
Does 729 Montana Street have accessible units?
No, 729 Montana Street does not have accessible units.
Does 729 Montana Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 729 Montana Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 729 Montana Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 729 Montana Street does not have units with air conditioning.
