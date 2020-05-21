612 Shady Oaks Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

BEST PRICED PRICE IN THIS PART OF MONROVIA -- MORE THAN $100 BELOW THE MARKET - PLEASE CALL AGENT MIKE AT 626-39-9100 FOR A PRIVATE SHOWING.



Do you want to live up in the hills of Monrovia with views of the Mountains & be walking distance from the amazing Monrovia trails, falls & canyon park? Do you want to live in a Quiet Double Cul De Sac Street away from traffic & congestion and have a large backyard? Then,look no further! There are so many hidden gems up here!



This is Home is a one of the best locations in Monrovia and is priced to rent right away. The Home is a legally 3 Bedrooms & 2.5 Bath but has an additional finished room in the 3 car garage. This room has its own private entrance & is large. This adds a lot of additional square footage to the usable space of the house but is not included in the assessor records square footage of the house.



All the rooms in the house are large. The master bedroom has an additional separate fireplace & sitting area. The house has Laminate Hardwood in the majority of the house. There are two sliding doors to the large backyard & an additional third door to the private room in the garage.



The house also has am amazing balcony above the garage. All I can say is that this house has amazing views & is in a Prime area of town.



These million dollar homes usually rent for $5,000 or more. We are asking $3,600. The house was recently updated with new paint, flooring & AC unit You will not find a better deal in Monrovia.