Last updated April 15 2020 at 5:45 AM

612 Shady Oaks Drive

612 Shady Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

612 Shady Oaks Drive, Monrovia, CA 91016
Monrovia

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEST PRICED PRICE IN THIS PART OF MONROVIA -- MORE THAN $100 BELOW THE MARKET - PLEASE CALL AGENT MIKE AT 626-39-9100 FOR A PRIVATE SHOWING.

Do you want to live up in the hills of Monrovia with views of the Mountains & be walking distance from the amazing Monrovia trails, falls & canyon park? Do you want to live in a Quiet Double Cul De Sac Street away from traffic & congestion and have a large backyard? Then,look no further! There are so many hidden gems up here!

This is Home is a one of the best locations in Monrovia and is priced to rent right away. The Home is a legally 3 Bedrooms & 2.5 Bath but has an additional finished room in the 3 car garage. This room has its own private entrance & is large. This adds a lot of additional square footage to the usable space of the house but is not included in the assessor records square footage of the house.

All the rooms in the house are large. The master bedroom has an additional separate fireplace & sitting area. The house has Laminate Hardwood in the majority of the house. There are two sliding doors to the large backyard & an additional third door to the private room in the garage.

The house also has am amazing balcony above the garage. All I can say is that this house has amazing views & is in a Prime area of town.

These million dollar homes usually rent for $5,000 or more. We are asking $3,600. The house was recently updated with new paint, flooring & AC unit You will not find a better deal in Monrovia.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 Shady Oaks Drive have any available units?
612 Shady Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monrovia, CA.
What amenities does 612 Shady Oaks Drive have?
Some of 612 Shady Oaks Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 Shady Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
612 Shady Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 Shady Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 612 Shady Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monrovia.
Does 612 Shady Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 612 Shady Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 612 Shady Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 612 Shady Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 Shady Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 612 Shady Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 612 Shady Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 612 Shady Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 612 Shady Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 612 Shady Oaks Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 612 Shady Oaks Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 612 Shady Oaks Drive has units with air conditioning.
