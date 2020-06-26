508 Date Court

Amenities
Spacious Modern 3 Bed 2 1/2 Bath Condo in Old Town Monrovia - Come see this spacious tri-level 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath condo in the heart of Old Town Monrovia! It's a walker's paradise! This open floor plan unit offers hardwood flooring and recessed lighting throughout. Brand new soft plush carpeting in all bedrooms & stairways. Balconies with beautiful views of trees and mountains. Master suite features a walk-in closet, dual sink vanity, shower stall, and separate soaking tub. Gourmet kitchen with an oversized island-great for entertaining! Quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Washer/dryer and refrigerator are included. Gated subterranean parking: 2 assigned side by side spaces. Enjoy a leisurely stroll to nearby shops, local restaurants, & parks. Schedule your viewing today!
** TEXT OR CALL LUZ AT 323-229-1428 TO SCHEDULE A TOUR OR THIS UNIT **
We are looking for 650 credit score and income of 2.5 times the rent. No evictions, No pets, and No smoking.
No Pets Allowed
