508 Date Court
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM

508 Date Court

Location

508 Date Court, Monrovia, CA 91016
Monrovia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Spacious Modern 3 Bed 2 1/2 Bath Condo in Old Town Monrovia - Come see this spacious tri-level 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath condo in the heart of Old Town Monrovia! It's a walker's paradise! This open floor plan unit offers hardwood flooring and recessed lighting throughout. Brand new soft plush carpeting in all bedrooms & stairways. Balconies with beautiful views of trees and mountains. Master suite features a walk-in closet, dual sink vanity, shower stall, and separate soaking tub. Gourmet kitchen with an oversized island-great for entertaining! Quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Washer/dryer and refrigerator are included. Gated subterranean parking: 2 assigned side by side spaces. Enjoy a leisurely stroll to nearby shops, local restaurants, & parks. Schedule your viewing today!

** TEXT OR CALL LUZ AT 323-229-1428 TO SCHEDULE A TOUR OR THIS UNIT **

We are looking for 650 credit score and income of 2.5 times the rent. No evictions, No pets, and No smoking.

** TEXT OR CALL LUZ AT 323-229-1428 TO SCHEDULE A TOUR OR THIS UNIT **

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4923257)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 Date Court have any available units?
508 Date Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monrovia, CA.
What amenities does 508 Date Court have?
Some of 508 Date Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 508 Date Court currently offering any rent specials?
508 Date Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 Date Court pet-friendly?
No, 508 Date Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monrovia.
Does 508 Date Court offer parking?
Yes, 508 Date Court offers parking.
Does 508 Date Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 508 Date Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 Date Court have a pool?
No, 508 Date Court does not have a pool.
Does 508 Date Court have accessible units?
No, 508 Date Court does not have accessible units.
Does 508 Date Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 508 Date Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 508 Date Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 508 Date Court has units with air conditioning.
