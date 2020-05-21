415 Lotone Street

Amenities
Beautifully renovated spacious house ready for occupancy.This has its own separate meter (gas-electric-water). Great opportunity to live in a spacious, gorgeously renovated home in a peaceful neighborhood . This house is approx. 3,214 square feet of open floor plan and spacious living area, offering six bedrooms and three bathrooms ready for a family to move in immediately. Every detail of these homes were meticulously renovated with comfort and reliability in order to give the prospective tenant/occupants comfort and peace of mind. The house also includes a small man cave, with its own private entrance and utility connections installed and ready to use. 6 car parking on the driveway .. The neighborhood consists of primarily larger family homes and is known to be a calm and serene residential area in Monrovia surrounded with mountain/hill views .