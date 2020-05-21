415 Lotone Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautifully renovated spacious house ready for occupancy.This has its own separate meter (gas-electric-water). Great opportunity to live in a spacious, gorgeously renovated home in a peaceful neighborhood . This house is approx. 3,214 square feet of open floor plan and spacious living area, offering six bedrooms and three bathrooms ready for a family to move in immediately. Every detail of these homes were meticulously renovated with comfort and reliability in order to give the prospective tenant/occupants comfort and peace of mind. The house also includes a small man cave, with its own private entrance and utility connections installed and ready to use. 6 car parking on the driveway .. The neighborhood consists of primarily larger family homes and is known to be a calm and serene residential area in Monrovia surrounded with mountain/hill views .