All apartments in Monrovia
Find more places like 415 Lotone Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Monrovia, CA
/
415 Lotone Street
Last updated October 22 2019 at 4:43 AM

415 Lotone Street

415 Lotone Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Monrovia
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

415 Lotone Street, Monrovia, CA 91016
Monrovia

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully renovated spacious house ready for occupancy.This has its own separate meter (gas-electric-water). Great opportunity to live in a spacious, gorgeously renovated home in a peaceful neighborhood . This house is approx. 3,214 square feet of open floor plan and spacious living area, offering six bedrooms and three bathrooms ready for a family to move in immediately. Every detail of these homes were meticulously renovated with comfort and reliability in order to give the prospective tenant/occupants comfort and peace of mind. The house also includes a small man cave, with its own private entrance and utility connections installed and ready to use. 6 car parking on the driveway .. The neighborhood consists of primarily larger family homes and is known to be a calm and serene residential area in Monrovia surrounded with mountain/hill views .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 Lotone Street have any available units?
415 Lotone Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monrovia, CA.
What amenities does 415 Lotone Street have?
Some of 415 Lotone Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 Lotone Street currently offering any rent specials?
415 Lotone Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 Lotone Street pet-friendly?
No, 415 Lotone Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monrovia.
Does 415 Lotone Street offer parking?
Yes, 415 Lotone Street offers parking.
Does 415 Lotone Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 415 Lotone Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 Lotone Street have a pool?
No, 415 Lotone Street does not have a pool.
Does 415 Lotone Street have accessible units?
No, 415 Lotone Street does not have accessible units.
Does 415 Lotone Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 415 Lotone Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 415 Lotone Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 415 Lotone Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Areum
1110 S 5th Ave
Monrovia, CA 91016
Moda at Monrovia Station
228 West Pomona Avenue
Monrovia, CA 91016

Similar Pages

Monrovia 1 BedroomsMonrovia 2 Bedrooms
Monrovia Apartments with ParkingMonrovia Pet Friendly Places
Monrovia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CA
South Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CASan Gabriel, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAClaremont, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles